Former AEW champion suffers a huge loss outside the company

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 30, 2025 16:13 GMT
AEW star suffered a major loss [Image Credit: allelitewrestling.com]

An AEW star recently competed in a high-stakes match outside of All Elite Wrestling in NJPW. However, they were unsuccessful in seizing the victory and suffered a major loss against a wrestling veteran.

Former AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita has been competing in NJPW G1 Climax lately. In a much-awaited B Block match, Takeshita faced IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. The two stars delivered a stellar bout in their first-ever clash. However, following a back-and-forth action, the Japanese star suffered a tough loss.

It was an extremely physical battle where both ZSJ and Takeshita went a mile further to prove their dominance. However, in the closing moments of the match, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion delivered a submission maneuver to pick up the win. With that match, both Sabre Jr. and Konosuke Takeshita are now at six points each in the tournament.

Konosuke Takeshita has been absent from AEW as of late due to his NJPW commitments. His last match was at All In: Texas, where he competed in the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal. The Japanese star is likely to miss the majority of the build for the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita announced their marriage

Konosuke Takeshita has been doing an incredible job in his professional wrestling career as of late. While he is busy in the G1 Climax in NJPW, a few weeks ago, Takeshita made a deeply personal announcement about himself on social media.

The All Elite Wrestling star recently announced his marriage to long-time partner Yuka Sakazaki. He shared a heartwarming post on Instagram with Sakazaki, penning down a beautiful note for her. The former International Champion wrote that his partner helps him overcome every challenge in his life, and she is a constant supporter.

It was a personal glimpse for the fans into the real life of Konosuke Takeshita outside of wrestling. This post garnered a lot of attention on social media, and fans gave the couple warm wishes for the future.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
