Major AEW stars announce their marriage

Two top AEW stars announced their marriage with a heartfelt post on social media. The duo had kept their relationship private until now.

One half of the couple, Konosuke Takeshita, posted a heartwarming message on Instagram where he reflected on his journey and expressed gratitude to his partner, Yuka Sakazaki, for her support. He shared that she helps him through daily challenges and is always by his side through highs and lows. In his words, she doesn’t just comfort him but gives him a push when needed. Takeshita also introduced their dog, Kenshiro, in his post.

Meanwhile, the "Magical Girl" Yuka Sakazaki, who also posted on Instagram, wrote:

"They mean more to me than anything—even myself. They are my world. My heart. My everything."

Takeshita, who is the current NEVER Openweight Champion, has been a prominent performer in All Elite Wrestling since 2021. Yuka, meanwhile, debuted in the company's first-ever event, Double or Nothing, in 2019.

The couple's announcement gave fans a rare look beyond the ring, and their posts quickly drew warm responses from fellow wrestlers and fans. Here's wishing them all the best for their future as husband and wife.

Takeshita set to defend his title outside AEW

Earlier this month, it was announced that Konosuke Takeshita will have a title match outside of All Elite Wrestling. In a post on X, NJPW confirmed that Takeshita will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Oleg Boltin at NJPW Dominion on June 15 in Osaka.

Takeshita previously retained his title against Boltin at The New Beginning in Osaka earlier this year. However, Boltin also holds a victory over him, beating him in the G1 Climax last August.

Takeshita, a former International Champion in AEW, is currently a key member of The Don Callis Family in the Jacksonville-based company and has been balancing dual commitments in AEW and NJPW.

