3 Reasons why Will Ospreay losing at AEW Double or Nothing was the right call

Double or Nothing 2025 was one of AEW's most spectacular shows, commemorating the promotion's sixth anniversary. At the end of a captivating match card that featured top-tier bouts, the show came down to the main event, which became memorable in its own right.

Will Ospreay and "Hangman" Adam Page locked horns in the final of the Men's Owen Hart Cup. The match garnered loud cheers and 'This is Awesome' chants from the fans in attendance. Ultimately, Adam Page emerged victorious and earned a shot at the AEW World Title.

The match's outcome shocked many fans, as Will Ospreay was the favorite to win heading into Double or Nothing. However, All Elite Wrestling seemingly made the right call by booking Ospreay to lose, and here are three reasons to back that claim:

#3. "Hangman" Adam Page got his push after a long time

"Hangman" Adam Page is among the top homegrown talents in All Elite Wrestling. Moreover, he is a former world champion in his own right. However, for the past two years, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has been primarily away from main event storylines.

Tony Khan made the right move by giving Adam Page a huge victory in the Owen Hart Cup. Page needed the push to regain his position at the top of the card. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay has been one of the most consistent performers in All Elite Wrestling since his arrival, and the loss did not affect his momentum.

#2. Will Ospreay had a great showing even in defeat

Despite losing a significant bout at Double or Nothing, Will Ospreay arguably delivered one of the greatest matches of his entire career against "Hangman" Adam Page. Besides displaying his prowess as an in-ring competitor, Ospreay made sure Page looked equally strong during the contest.

Ospreay has lost several major matches in All Elite Wrestling. However, The Aerial Assassin's impressive performances in those bouts have overshadowed the fact that he ended up in the losing column. Double or Nothing 2025 was just another example of the same.

#1. Ospreay's AEW World Title match was delayed for the perfect stage

Adam Page will now challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the company's biggest event in 2025, All In: Texas. Considering his on-screen gimmick, Texas seems to be the perfect place to give Page a huge match.

Will Ospreay was heavily rumored to compete in the title match at All In. The decision to have him lose at Double or Nothing might be AEW's way of saving his world title shot for the right occasion. With AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door making its debut in London, England, this summer, Ospreay might finally receive a chance to challenge for the world title and have his big moment in front of his countrymen.

