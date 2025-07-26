  • home icon
  • 3 replacements for MJF if he is kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

By Sujay
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:07 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate and MJF are having problems. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
AEW Dynamite this week saw MJF and the Hurt Syndicate get into a back-and-forth argument, and the faction made it clear that they have had enough of him. He later took it upon himself to say that he does not want their help either.

Ad

Many felt this union between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and the Hurt Syndicate was somewhat of a temporary one, given that there are so many alpha voices in the group. There is only so much dissension that one of them could take.

While they have not kicked him out yet, it seems like a certainty that it will happen very soon.

In this article, we will take a look at three such replacements for MJF if he is kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate.

Ad
#3. Cedric Alexander to AEW

This is a very obvious choice given the history Cedric Alexander has with the Hurt Syndicate. There were a lot of rumors that Cedric was going to join AEW a few months back, but he ended up joining TNA in a move that surprised many of his fans.

Ad

However, he recently said that he liked the fact that the fans are still talking about his rumored move to All Elite Wrestling. He also pointed out that anything is possible when it comes to his future. Bringing him in seems like the logical solution, given his history with the group.

#2. Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland shocked the wrestling world when he shook hands with the Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite. He essentially took their help to attack FTR to get back at them for what they did to him a few months back.

Ad
Ad

This was the event that triggered MJF in the first place, and he reprimanded The Hurt Syndicate for helping the former WWE star. Given that there is a storyline right there, it only makes sense that Tony Khan decides to make Adam Copeland the newest member of the group.

#1. Lio Rush

Like Cedric Alexander, Lio Rush is also another star with a prior history with The Hurt Syndicate. He was with them during his time in WWE, when they were known as The Hurt Business, and it will not come as a surprise to anyone if he ends up becoming a member of the group in AEW when they kick out MJF.

Ad

He has the charisma and the wrestling prowess, but since his move to AEW, he has not been able to show them off to his fans. With a move to The Hurt Syndicate, it will be beneficial for all the parties involved. Rush will get the muscle to back his words, and the faction will get yet another charismatic talker.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Harish Raj S
