3 Shocking betrayals Tony Khan could be plotting for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

This year's AEW Double or Nothing has been built very precisely by Tony Khan. The pay-per-view holds great importance in the promotion's history and will feature the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation finals alongside other bouts. Thus far, fans have been impressed by the strong lineup of matches.
The Elite and The Death Riders have joined forces to confront Swerve Strickland and The Opps. The two teams will likely settle scores in the Anarchy in the Arena match, and the bout can be made official in the coming weeks. Dynasty is fondly remembered for FTR's betrayal of Cope and The Young Bucks' return. Tony Khan has the opportunity to do the same this time as well. Adding a surprise element to the show, whether it be a betrayal or a return, always makes it memorable.
Let's take a look at some of the betrayals that could happen at Double or Nothing.
#3. FTR could add AEW's ace to their clique
FTR put Cope out of action at the Dynasty pay-per-view. After decimating the former TNT Champion, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood attempted to threaten AEW commentators Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions were suspended for their actions.
Daniel Garcia, FTR's former ally, stood against the duo. After much back and forth, the Red Death requested that Nigel join forces to take on the heel tag team at Double or Nothing.
The former TNT Champion has been a babyface for a long time, and fans are losing interest in the character. To revive Garcia, he could join Cash and Dax. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will book the trio as a heel if Daniel is portrayed in a negative spotlight.
#2. MJF could turn against The Hurt Syndicate
The former AEW World Champion finally became part of The Hurt Syndicate during last week's episode of Dynamite. Bobby Lashley welcomed Maxwell with a thumbs-up, and The Salt of the Earth began jumping around. Previously, he had clearly stated that he was joining The Syndicate so that they would assist him in winning the AEW World Championship.
This week, MJF and The Hurt Syndicate will conduct an official contract signing. However, if MVP declines his request to help him get a shot at the World Title, Maxwell may not need to be part of the stable at all. Therefore, he could betray them at Double or Nothing when The Sons of Texas challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the World Tag Team Championship.
#1. Swerve Strickland could choose redemption over friendship
Hangman Page has been trying to win the AEW World Championship for the past couple of years. He tried to take it from Swerve Strickland but was unsuccessful. The Realest star and Cowboy haven't seen eye to eye over the past couple of years. While Swerve admitted he was wrong for breaking into Hangman's house, the latter did not want an apology from Strickland.
Swerve's friend Will Ospreay will face Hangman in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. To redeem his mistake, The Most Dangerous Man in AEW could go on to help Page win at Double or Nothing and betray his friend Ospreay.
It will be interesting to see what will happen in the highly anticipated event later this week.