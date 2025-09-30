3 signs 30-year-old AEW star has already joined Jon Moxley's Death Riders

Death Riders have been the epicenter of the chaos as of late in All Elite Wrestling. The Jon Moxley-led faction is on a mission to re-establish itself in the company, and it has been doing a great job with that by adding new members. Recently, Mox and company tried to add a 30-year-old star into the faction, Kris Statlander, but she straight-up declined the offer by shoving The Purveyor of Violence.However, the actions of the AEW Women's World Champion are pretty intriguing in the company. Despite rejecting Moxley's offer, there seems to be some sort of unfinished business between Stat and Death Riders. It strongly suggests that the former AEW World Champion has an underlying plan in mind, which could also indicate that Kris has already aligned with his faction.Let's discuss three signs that Kris Statlander has already joined Death Riders:#3. Kris Statlander using Wheeler Yuta's 'Seatbelt'Kris Statlander has been using Yuta's 'Seatbelt' more often than ever in her matches. What needs to be noted is the fact that despite disliking Death Riders, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien has been constantly winning her matches with 'Seatbelt'. It definitely raises a lot of eyebrows over her actions as to why she is using Yuta's move in particular.It could mean that Wheeler's influence is seeping into Statlander slowly and gradually. Moreover, it raises the question of whether she is genuinely opposed to Jon Moxley and his faction, given that she continues to lean further into their playbook week after week. Additionally, it hints towards the possibility of a brewing plan between Kris and Moxley.#2. Jon Moxley's reaction to Statlander turning down Death Riders' offerThe AEW Women's World Champion made a decision on last week's Dynamite about joining the Death Riders. While she initially hinted that she could be interested in joining the faction, seconds later, she flipped the scenario upside down. Statlander attacked Wheeler Yuta and sneaked away after shoving Jon Moxley with disrespect.However, despite facing such insults from the 30-year-old, Moxley did not flinch at all. Instead, he had a knowing smirk. Moxley is known for his incredible manipulation, and the confident look could mean that he has already looped Statlander behind the scenes. It hints at the possibility that The Galaxy’s Greatest Alien could be Mox’s insider, someone he might unveil in the coming weeks.#1. Statlander's unexpected alliance with Darby AllinKris Statlander is set to team up with Darby Allin on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The babyface duo will battle Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a Tornado Mixed Tag match. While Stat and Allin's alliance looks like babyface solidarity at the surface, there could be something major deep down. After teaming up at Dynamite, Allin might consider Statlander an ally in his war against Death Riders. However, Darby's trust in the AEW Women's World Champion opens the door for her to betray him at WrestleDream and help join Mox in the 'I-Quit Match'. Therefore, it can be said that this week's tornado tag team match could set up the next chapter in the ongoing Statlander and Riders' story.