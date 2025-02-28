3 signs that Tony Khan is done with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders

AEW has been under the reign of Jon Moxley and his crew of Death Riders who have wreaked havoc within the company. The group's formation saw many fans look forward to the storylines it would bring forth. Unfortunately, it seems that the excitement to see the faction now is at an all-time low.

This comes after seeing Moxley and his stablemates repeat the same match structure of interferences and poor booking decisions. Now, fans seemingly want Tony Khan to move forward from the angle and it seems that signs are popping up that even he is done with it as well.

#3. Having Adam Copeland take care of The Death Riders ahead of his match against Jon Moxley

Adam Copeland is headed for a match for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at Revolution 2025. The Rated-R Superstar is on a mission to end Moxley and his Death Riders once and for all and has been carefully chipping away at their defenses.

The former WWE Champion has been targeting a member of Moxley's crew every week. He first started with PAC as he laid him out with two con-chair-to shots. Cope then moved on to taking out Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir in the same way with the help of Willow Nightingale at this week's Dynamite.

These systematic attacks on Mox's group members seem to suggest that it's going to be only Cope and him in the match with little to no interference. It also indicates that the Purveyor of Violence might be headed for a loss at Revolution and the end of the stable as well.

#2. Sowing seeds for Wheeler Yuta's turn

The only person within the Death Riders who has shown hesitation at times in following Jon Moxley's orders is Wheeler Yuta. The youngster had a tough time handling his emotions when Mox took out his former mentor, Bryan Danielson.

Now, it did seem as if Yuta had managed to fall completely in line as Moxley's soldier but he recently made a huge mistake. The 28-year-old star would accidentally take out Marina Shafir with the Busaiku Knee. This mistake would end up costing Jon Moxley his protector as well along with Claudio Castagnoli.

We're sure that the One and True King won't forgive this and could kick Wheeler Yuta out of the group next week. If that could be the case then we might see him turn on his new leader and help Cope win the World title at Revolution 2025.

#1. Focusing on new storylines

It seemed like for a good chunk of time, a lot of stories on Dynamite primarily revolved around Jon Moxley's Death Riders storyline. The angle would also usually be the center point of attention going into any show but on the recent episode of Dynamite, it seems that there was a shift.

The renewed rivalry of MJF and Hangman Page significantly heated up this week on Dynamite. The Wolf of Wrestling would brutally attack Christopher Daniels to sink into Page's skin and now has the fans excited for what the latter is going to do following this heinous act.

It looks like Tony Khan might make this rivalry the talking point of each show as it builds to their hotly anticipated match. However, more storylines were also highlighted on Dynamite such as Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega, and Ricochet vs. Swerve. It suggests that Khan is moving away from giving too much time to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders angle.

