3 Signs Wardlow's AEW career is finished and he's never returning again

AEW star Wardlow has been a huge asset to the company. Starting as a henchman to former World Champion MJF, he worked his way up to become a popular singles star. Tony Khan failed to push him to the moon when the iron was hot, and his prominence declined over time. He became just another mid-card star after returning from a major injury.
Mr. Mayhem held the TNT Championship for a decent amount of time. He was then put together with Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom, where they teased a rivalry between Adam and Wardlow. However, before the storyline could go further, the latter was injured in mid-2024 and hasn't been seen since. He reportedly had knee surgery in early 2025.
It was also reported that the former TNT Champion was medically cleared to wrestle a couple of months ago but hasn't returned to the company due to important TV commitments. Many are wondering if Mr. Mayhem will ever return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Let's look at some signs that suggest Wardlow might not come back to AEW.
#3. AEW has already replaced Wardlow
Wardlow has been one of AEW's top powerhouse stars since the start of his run. During his absence, All Elite Wrestling continued to build Powerhouse Hobbs, Big Bill, Brody King, and other names over the past few years. However, it seems like the company has found a perfect replacement for him - The Beast Mortos.
Despite his huge stature, Mortos has remained highly athletic and consistently delivers top-notch matches, whether against a smaller or larger opponent. His build and strength remind fans of Wardlow.
It might not be long before The Beast Mortos carries gold around his waist. AEW could have sensed the 37-year-old star's lack of interest and begun to push Beast Mortos.
#2. Wardlow didn't show up at All In
Mr. Maymen was backstage at AEW's biggest annual pay-per-view, All In. However, he wasn't part of the blockbuster show. The event saw returns from stars like Juice Robinson, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin. Now that he's medically cleared, the company could have easily included him in multiple matches, especially in the Casino Gauntlet contest.
This could be a clear sign that the former TNT Champion isn't ready to perform in AEW. He might be looking to get a WWE deal in the future and, therefore, has avoided appearing on the pay-per-view.
#1. Tony Khan hasn't addressed his hiatus
The AEW President often talks about unfortunate wrestlers who get injured. He keeps fans updated on their return timeline and other details. Wardlow hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over a year, and Tony Khan hasn't shed light on his situation with the company.
The former TNT Champion might be waiting for his release or for his contract to expire. Since 2024, Tony Khan has released many stars who didn't want to stay with the promotion. It remains to be seen if he will ask for his release in the future.
It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old will come back to All Elite Wrestling once his film commitments are over. If not, he may not return to AEW after all.
