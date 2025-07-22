3 Signs Wardlow's AEW career is finished and he's never returning again

AEW star Wardlow has been a huge asset to the company. Starting as a henchman to former World Champion MJF, he worked his way up to become a popular singles star. Tony Khan failed to push him to the moon when the iron was hot, and his prominence declined over time. He became just another mid-card star after returning from a major injury.

Ad

Mr. Mayhem held the TNT Championship for a decent amount of time. He was then put together with Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom, where they teased a rivalry between Adam and Wardlow. However, before the storyline could go further, the latter was injured in mid-2024 and hasn't been seen since. He reportedly had knee surgery in early 2025.

It was also reported that the former TNT Champion was medically cleared to wrestle a couple of months ago but hasn't returned to the company due to important TV commitments. Many are wondering if Mr. Mayhem will ever return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

Let's look at some signs that suggest Wardlow might not come back to AEW.

#3. AEW has already replaced Wardlow

Wardlow has been one of AEW's top powerhouse stars since the start of his run. During his absence, All Elite Wrestling continued to build Powerhouse Hobbs, Big Bill, Brody King, and other names over the past few years. However, it seems like the company has found a perfect replacement for him - The Beast Mortos.

Ad

Ad

Despite his huge stature, Mortos has remained highly athletic and consistently delivers top-notch matches, whether against a smaller or larger opponent. His build and strength remind fans of Wardlow.

It might not be long before The Beast Mortos carries gold around his waist. AEW could have sensed the 37-year-old star's lack of interest and begun to push Beast Mortos.

#2. Wardlow didn't show up at All In

Mr. Maymen was backstage at AEW's biggest annual pay-per-view, All In. However, he wasn't part of the blockbuster show. The event saw returns from stars like Juice Robinson, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin. Now that he's medically cleared, the company could have easily included him in multiple matches, especially in the Casino Gauntlet contest.

Ad

Ad

This could be a clear sign that the former TNT Champion isn't ready to perform in AEW. He might be looking to get a WWE deal in the future and, therefore, has avoided appearing on the pay-per-view.

#1. Tony Khan hasn't addressed his hiatus

The AEW President often talks about unfortunate wrestlers who get injured. He keeps fans updated on their return timeline and other details. Wardlow hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over a year, and Tony Khan hasn't shed light on his situation with the company.

Ad

Ad

The former TNT Champion might be waiting for his release or for his contract to expire. Since 2024, Tony Khan has released many stars who didn't want to stay with the promotion. It remains to be seen if he will ask for his release in the future.

It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old will come back to All Elite Wrestling once his film commitments are over. If not, he may not return to AEW after all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE