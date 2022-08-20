3 Similarities and 2 Differences between Paul Heyman and Tony Khan

Paul Heyman, WWE veteran and wrestling legend, was recently compared to AEW President Tony Khan. While the comparison came as a shock to some and a no-brainer to others, the wrestling world was set alight by many who either slammed or supported it.

But just how alike are the two men? Despite what Khan's critics say, could there be a number of similarities between him and Paul Heyman? Or was this simply an out-of-place take that should be ignored? Continue reading as we list 3 similarities and 2 differences between the two wrestling personalities.

#3 Similarity: Both Paul Heyman and Tony Khan share a passion for wrestling

With the number of personalities and storylines involved in pro-wrestling, it's simply a sport like no other. Due to this, the product has produced a tremendous amount of passionate fans. Both Paul Heyman and Tony Khan have carried this passion into the wrestling world, despite using it in very different ways.

In light of the comments first surfacing, ECW and WWE legend Taz took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the matter. Having worked with both men, the former Human Suplex Machine shared his opinion on their similarities based on his experience.

"I've work/worked very closely with both of these men," Taz wrote on Twitter. "PH & TK from a passion perspective, creative, work ethic & connecting directly w/their audiences (including same type of midnight oil hours they burn) TK & PH VERY similar! I promise." - Taz Tweeted.

Tony Khan has unfortunately been called a "mark" by some fans online, most notably MJF during his heated "pipe-bomb" promo. However, both men have gained rare opportunities to live out their dreams within wrestling.

#2 Difference: Paul Heyman had to run ECW on a shoestring budget, compared to Tony Khans millions

Khan's father, Shahid, has an estimated net worth of 7,6 billion U$D

It's no secret that Tony Khan comes from an extremely wealthy background, as his father Shahid is a billionaire. Khan, born in the USA, might not be as rich as his father, but there have been suggestions that the AEW President is worth around at least $1 Billion.

In comparison, Paul Heyman didn't come from a wealthy background and eventually began to financially struggle to keep ECW afloat. Unfortunately for Heyman, he'd lose the promotion entirely to Vince McMahon after failing to keep it running.

During an episode of Grilling JR, the former WWE commentator detailed how Vince McMahon reportedly kept ECW in business for long enough to buy it.

"We had been helping Paul, I think we paid Paul $50,000 a month, I can't remember, I don't remember. It would've been very easy to put him out of business, all of his top talent wanted to leave because I hired most of them," JR said. (H/T: WrestlingINC)

If WWE ever intended to buy AEW in a similar fashion, they might have a far more difficult time at it, considering both Tony Khan's personal wealth and the backing of his billionaire father.

#2 Similarity: Both Khan and Heyman directly took on WWE despite being far smaller than the behemoth promotion

Today, AEW is the biggest opponent for WWE in an industry that has been largely skewed for the past two decades. The last time the company truly had competition was when it went head-to-head with WCW and briefly against ECW.

Both Paul Heyman and Tony Khan have led similar crusades against the near 100-year-old company. Additionally, while ECW was mainly built on hardcore matches, AEW has had their many extreme matches compared to Heyman's now defunct-promotion.

Paul Heyman once touched on the comparisons during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, shooting down many of the comparisons.

"Do I see the comparisons between the two promotions and business? I don't think we could be further apart in what ECW was and who AEW is, which is no knock towards them," Heyman said. "We're two totally different entities. The similarities are the Us vs. Them tribalism, which is a conscious marketing tool and one that works on a big level."

#1 Difference: Paul Heyman is an established and successful wrestling manager, while Khan is only a promotion owner/booker

Roman Reigns, the most recent "Heyman Guy."

Tony Khan initially founded All Elite Wrestling back in 2019, with the help of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks. Since then, Khan has put together a promotion that many fans love across the world, while maintaining sole booking responsibilities.

In comparison, Paul Heyman might once have run things in ECW, but since the promotion folded in 2001, Heyman has mainly resided in WWE. The wrestling legend's career began when he was only 13, first starting off as a photographer. Eventually, he'd make his way into wrestler management, debuting as Paul E. Dangerously back in 1987.

Heyman has since managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and most recently, Roman Reigns, who have all held World Championships.

#1 Similarity: Both Tony Khan and Paul Heyman have allowed wrestlers to have their own voice during promos

Wrestling legend, Raven, was allowed significant creative freedom during his ECW run.

While the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras in WWE are mainly recalled for their over-the-top stories, wrestlers had paramount creative freedom compared to today. Notably, before Triple H led Creative in the company, certain words were even outlawed.

In ECW, Paul Heyman allowed wrestlers to speak their minds - within reason - as none of their promos were scripted. Stars were heavily involved in their characters, leading to the promotion having more appeal than just a product where barbed wire is used regularly.

Similarly, Tony Khan has notably had unscripted promos from the start, which has allowed stars like MJF to flourish. With the creative freedom in AEW, the promotion has similarly lured many stars who wanted a less-restricted working environment.

