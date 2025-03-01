AEW seems to have quite a few stars leaving the company, especially in 2025. Tony Khan's promotion featured many top stars on its roster, but it has recently lost a few major stars, such as Penta, Ricky Starks (now Ricky Saints), and others.

Reports have now emerged that more stars are expected to leave the company soon after letting their contracts expire or being released. We're here to point out a few stars who are possibly in danger of losing their spots in AEW.

#3. Danhausen

Danhausen has been off TV for some time now and hasn't wrestled in the promotion since December 2023. His lengthy absence has fans wondering why Tony Khan has stopped using one of the most beloved comedic characters in the company.

We last saw him make a shock appearance on the 2024 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view in Hammerstein Ballroom. However, since then, there has been no update about his return plans. The Very Nice Very Evil star is still making appearances at events and conventions outside the promotion in character and is also eager to get back in the ring for AEW.

However, his lengthy hiatus from AEW TV suggests that Tony Khan has perhaps moved away from his character. If things keep going this way, it might not be good, as it's been rumored that his contract will expire sometime this summer.

#2. Kamille

Kamille hasn't been seen on TV since late last year after she quit her job as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard. Many fans expected a feud to follow, similar to Diesel and Shawn Michaels' rivalry back in the 90s. However, a report revealed that she might not return to TV anytime soon.

Even though she is still signed to All Elite Wrestling, there is no word on her returning to TV, as there are reportedly no creative plans for her. It seems that Tony Khan might let her contract expire or release her.

#1. Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow

Wardlow was looked at as a future main eventer in the company, but his reputation and standing within the company have taken a large hit. Considering his last year, Mr. Mayhem was seemingly more of a background character in an already convoluted storyline involving Adam Cole and MJF.

The War Dog is currently on the shelf after suffering an unfortunate knee injury at the beginning of 2024. We're not sure about his contract status within the company, but perhaps the former TNT Champion would like to take a chance on himself.

He still has the potential to be a huge star within the company as a legit charismatic monster, but he might want to consider his options outside AEW. This is especially true after poor booking decisions squandered a few opportunities to push him to the top, and the company might be reevaluating whether it needs him.

