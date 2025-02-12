Male AEW star wants to challenge Mercedes Moné in an intergender match

The AEW TBS Championship reign of Mercedes Moné is approaching the nine-month mark. Since winning the title in her All Elite debut, Moné has taken on all challengers and will face Harley Cameron in Australia. The CEO also holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, but a fan-favorite AEW star wants to dethrone her of the TBS gold.

Danhausen continues to work indie events but hasn't wrestled for All Elite Wrestling since December 30, 2023. While the star hasn't been in the AEW ring, he did work a match in Tony Khan's other promotion; ROH. The 34-year-old is under contract until summer, and while fans have called for his return, there's no word on TK bringing him back.

The Very Nice Very Evil has been announced to make his return to The Amazing Red's House of Glory on Saturday, March 15 at the NYC Arena in NYC. HOG City of Dreamz is set to air live on TrillerTV. HOG previously announced that Mercedes Moné would make her in-ring debut for the company at the same event, then billed it as Moné Talks.

Danhausen took to X (fka Twitter) to respond to House of Glory's announcement, seemingly joking about an intergender match with the former Sasha Banks for the TBS Championship.

"If it’s up to Danhausen, he will be challenging Money Mone’ for TBS championship so he can make it 24/7 Danhausen channel," Danhausen wrote.

Mercedes Moné to defend AEW TBS Championship

All Elite Wrestling has five matches confirmed for its debut Down Under, scheduled for Saturday at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Below is the Grand Slam: Australia lineup:

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

Brisbane Brawl: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Cope and Jay White

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Cope and Jay White Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

TNT and Max will air the AEW Grand Slam via tape delay of around 21 hours. The special will air immediately after TNT's NBA All-Star coverage, in place of the weekly Collision episode.

