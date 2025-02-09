"A star in the making" "Can see Tony Khan pulling the trigger on a title switch" - Fans urge AEW to push Mercedes Moné's latest rival

The AEW TBS Championship reign of Mercedes Moné is approaching the nine-month mark. As AEW approaches some of the biggest events in its seventh year, Tony Khan is considering new challengers for the former WWE Superstar. Now the All Elite fans are calling on Khan to bypass other plans to push a certain star straight to the top.

Harley Cameron grew up a fan and has been busy making her own name in the pro wrestling world since moving from Australia to the United States with former fiance Xyon Quinn in 2018. The multi-industry entertainer recently began feuding with The CEO in the Jacksonville-based promotion and has impressed many along the way, including former WWE World Heavyweight Champions.

Saturday's Collision episode featured the Halftime Harley Houston Concert to play off the NFL Super Bowl Weekend buzz. The 31-year-old began with her Mercedes Muppet but was quickly interrupted by the former Sasha Banks.

After slapping the challenger, Mercedes was decked in the jaw with a microphone, but this led to Moné accepting Cameron's challenge for a title match at Grand Slam: Australia.

AEW fans seem to be high-up on Cameron for the most part, more than other rising stars we've seen in recent years. Saturday's developments are still a hot topic of discussion among All Elite fans, with many calling for Khan to go ahead and push the talented entertainer.

Numerous fans hope this leads to a big title push for Cameron, while others expressed concern that Cameron's spotlight will be pulled once the feud with Moné is over.

Check out a few of those reactions below:

"Literally a star in the making," one commented.

"Needs to be pushed to the top in the next 6 months," wrote one fan.

"She needs a title this year even if it's as a transitional champ," noted a fan.

"Glad Harley is getting a big push," said a fan.

"Pull that trigger! We ALL want her to win the TBS title," a fan commented.

Updated lineup for AEW Grand Slam Australia

All Elite Wrestling is less than one week from debuting Down Under with Grand Slam Australia. Below is the updated lineup:

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

Brisbane Brawl: Jay White and Cope vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

Jay White and Cope vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron World Trios Championship: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly

Grand Slam will air on a tape delay of around 21 hours, on Saturday, February 15 from the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The standalone TV special will air immediately after TNT's NBA All-Star coverage, and will also be available on Max.

