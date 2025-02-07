Nic Nemeth firmly believes 31-year-old star is the future of AEW

AEW has a roster full of rising stars and experienced veterans, but Tony Khan also has his ROH roster to book All Elite storylines from. With a major championship showdown on the horizon, critics are beginning to recognize a certain AEW talent. Nic Nemeth is now speaking up with his inside information and expertise.

Harley Cameron has worked 27 matches for Tony Khan, but until recently her only wins were her second and third bouts, which streamed on AEW Dark. The 31-year-old defeated Taya Valkyrie on Collision two weeks ago, and this was touted as her first official AEW win. She recently began a feud with current TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, and there are big things to come according to Nemeth.

The Show-Off was clear in his praise for The Boss during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio. However, the multi-time world champion also had immense praise for Cameron and her abilities, declaring her to be a big win for whoever she signs with. The 21-year industry veteran gave his feedback on the recent Cameron-Moné interaction, calling it fantastic:

"Absolutely fantastic segment and possibly – I'll reiterate your words quickly – but it's like, yeah, Harley can do it all. She can do several different things, and she's just getting going wrestling-wise. So, long term, that's gonna be a huge win for that company or [whatever] she does in her future, whatever the plans are," Nic Nemeth said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Nemeth noted that he believes Harley vs. Mercedes could be a big storyline that develops over several months. WWE's 22nd Triple Crown Champion believes this program would be beneficial for both talents if they played off of each other. He recalled conversations he had in WWE with longtime friend and rival Zack Ryder aka Matt Cardona:

"Yes, if they go to something, she's going to get her a*s kicked and rightly so. Maybe the next week, she shows up with a cast on her arm and goes, 'I want one more shot!' It's so easy to root for someone who's doing those things that I used to talk about all the time with Zack Ryder [Matt Cardona] in the old days, going above and beyond to find a way to be part of the show, and she's done it in 5 or 6 different ways," Nic Nemeth said.

Harley Cameron grew up a wrestling fan but was inspired to wrestle when former fiancé Daniel Vidot fka Xyon Quinn joined WWE in 2018. With experience in various areas such as journalism, singing, and modeling, Cameron moved from Australia to the United States that year for her entertainment career.

The Wrathful One trained under Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears in 2021, her in-ring debut in February 2022 was a WrestlePro loss to Scarlett Bordeaux. After five months on the indies, Harley debuted on AEW Dark, joined QTV the following year, then The Outcasts.

AEW announces Harley Cameron concert

To play off the NFL Super Bowl, Harley Cameron is set to perform a Halftime Concert during Saturday's live AEW Collision episode from the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston, TX. Below is the updated lineup:

Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews will face-off

Harley Cameron's Halftime Harley In Houston Concert

Dustin Rhodes will be in action

Mariah May will work a Glamourous Exhibition Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa

The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang

Cameron picked up two more victories last week on the sixth Chris Jericho Cruise, defeating Billie Starkz and Lady Frost. She is expected to challenge Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship at Grand Slam: Australia in front of her hometown.

