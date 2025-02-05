Former WWE star to make blockbuster AEW debut to join Chris Jericho's The Learning Tree? Analyzing the chances

Many of AEW's villainous factions feature former WWE Superstars such as The Death Riders, The Hurt Syndicate, and The Premier Athletes, among others. Chris Jericho is The Learning Tree, but he also leads a stable of the same name. Recent developments have fueled speculation on a potential blockbuster addition to Jericho's crew.

The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla has used many monikers in his legendary career. Jericho billed himself as The Learning Tree last April as he began to give ego-filled advice to younger wrestlers. The uber-heel act continued as Big Bill fka Big Cass was recruited, not long before the addition of Bryan Keith. The new trio was solidified with championship gold as Jericho became a two-time ROH World Champion by dethroning Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War one week before Halloween.

The Redwood and The Bad Apple have proved to be reliable henchmen for the inaugural AEW World Champion, helping Jericho keep Ring of Honor's top title for more than three months. However, The Learning Tree has also suffered big losses as they came up short in a feud against The Conglomeration. They also suffered a setback against Rated FTR, and a 12-man loss as the trio and The Death Riders were defeated by Rated FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, and The Outrunners.

Wrestling fans began calling on Tony Khan to sign Real1 fka Enzo Amore this week. The sixth Chris Jericho Cruise set sail last Friday and just returned from the Dominican Republic, and the last night of matches was headlined by the reunion of Enzo and Cass. The former WWE tag team linked up with Jericho and Keith to defeat MxM and The Grizzled Young Veterans, in a match that included appearances by Jushin Liger and others.

Real1 could be a successful acquisition for AEW. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has worked several matches since leaving the Stamford-based promotion but has seemingly pursued his hip-hop career over pro wrestling. Enzo has stayed somewhat relevant, still draws a crowd to signings, and has a large social media following. Many fans believe Enzo and Cass never got to show their true potential, and now AEW could provide that opportunity, almost a decade later.

The Realest Guys In The Room never held tag team gold, and the AEW World Tag Team Championship could be their first. This would also allow Bill, Real1, and Keith to go for the World Trios Championship. Jericho bringing Real1 into The Learning Tree will open the door to new rivalries, and more AEW TV promo time. There's also the idea that the former Enzo could fine-tune his in-ring skills on ROH as The Learning Tree already has a presence in Khan's other company.

Jericho and Enzo actually have a past. A RAW episode in August 2016 saw Jericho and Charlotte Flair defeat Enzo and the former Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, via DQ. Jericho and Kevin Owens defeated Enzo and Cass at SummerSlam 2016, and on RAW one month later. The last time they worked together was a RAW dark match in October 2016, where the then-babyfaces teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat The Demo God, KO, and Rusev.

New AEW trio to face The Learning Tree

The Learning Tree returned to AEW Collision this past weekend and competed in tag team action. However, it looks like a new trios feud has emerged for Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith.

Collision saw The Bad Apple and the ROH World Champion defeat The Outrunners. The Redwood helped Keith roll up Turbo Floyd to win. Bill hit the ring after the match and ran wild on the fan favorites. As Bill prepared to drive The Outrunners through a table, Bandido made the save for a big pop. The lucha star took Jericho out, then put Keith through a table.

The Learning Tree vs. Bandido and The Outrunners is now rumored for an upcoming show. There is history there as Jericho won his first ROH World Championship by dethroning Bandido on Dynamite in September 2022.

