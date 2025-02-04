"Wish this could be in AEW," "They need another run in WWE" - Fans react as major tag team shockingly reunite after 6 years

AEW and WWE fans were treated to another shocker this week. One of pro wrestling's most unique events was just held, and the lineup featured the surprise reunion of a former Tag Team of the Year. The comeback is going viral, and the wrestling world is having a mixed bag of feedback for the controversial act.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass are now known as Real1 and Big Bill. The duo met while playing basketball in New York City, almost one decade before re-connecting in July 2013 as WWE developmental talents. They were called to RAW after WrestleMania 32 in 2016, but a strong run alongside top superstars led to a split when Cass was revealed to be Enzo's mystery attacker.

Cass defeated Enzo at Great Balls of Fire in June 2017 but lost a RAW Street Fight that August due to a knee injury. WWE released Enzo on January 23, 2018, and then Cass was let go on June 19. The Northeast natives have had a few on-screen and real-life reunions since leaving WWE. Bill mounted a resurgence of his career and is currently aligned with Chris Jericho in AEW. Real1 continues to work in the indies and hip-hop.

Trending

The Realest Guys In The Room have just reunited, thanks to Jericho. The ROH World Champion is currently hosting his sixth cruise: Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach. The party set sail on January 31 from Miami and is wrapping up today after a trip to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Monday's cruise matches saw Real1 join The Learning Tree's Bill, Jericho, and Bryan Keith for a win over MxM and The Grizzled Young Veterans. Jushin Liger and others from AEW also appeared in the bout.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Many fans were thrilled with the reunion of Enzo and Cass, despite criticism aimed at the idea in the past. The majority of social media reactions seem to support a potential Enzo and Cass reunion in AEW or WWE.

Below are a few of those reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Holy f**k, based AF. I wish this could be in AEW but i guess I'll never get my wish. D**n you TK," wrote one fan.

"I need this back on my screen," another wrote.

The reunion of the 2015 NXT Tag Team of The Year caused many fans to reminisce on what happened in the past, and what could've been. Another common theme had fans praising Jericho for what he's done for the industry, while others predicted we would see Enzo and Cass in AEW.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Thank you @IAmJericho [folded hands emoji x 3]," a fan wrote.

"This so cool they should’ve never broken them up all those years ago could’ve been an all time tag team," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Top AEW stars on Chris Jericho's sixth cruise

The legendary Chris Jericho is wrapping up his sixth entertainment cruise today. Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach traveled from Miami to the Dominican Republic, and like past years, featured wrestling matches, comedy shows, live podcast tapings, and numerous other happenings for fans and stars.

AEW and ROH were represented on the ship by Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, The Hurt Syndicate, Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, Ricochet, Thunder Rosa, Bandido, Bryan Keith, MxM, Harley Cameron, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, The Outrunners, Daniel Garcia, and Komander, plus around 15 others.

Scott Steiner and Jushin Liger were Guests of Honor, Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler was Guest Host, Ash By Elegance fka Dana Brooke served as Guest Cruise Director, Brad Williams was the Director of Laughs, Nigel McGuinness was the Ship's Magician, and Joe Hendry was another featured special guest.

In addition to bands, comedians, and podcast hosts, other special guests were Bull Nakano, Frankie Kazarian, Angelina Love, Ernest Miller, Al Snow, Michael Oku, Elias, Sonny Kiss, Juventud Guerrera, Sonny Onoo, Tasha Steelz, Natalia Markova, Viva Van, The Masked Brother, Mo Jabari, Amira Blair, Tara Zep, and Tommy Billington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback