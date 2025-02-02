"WTF" - Mercedes Moné is furious with an AEW star after backstage stunt

Mercedes Moné is one of the top stars in the AEW. The former WWE Superstar has taken on all challengers since leaving her previous employer in 2022 and has had several first-time-ever matches, with many more on the way. Moné seemingly had enough of her own medicine as she lashed out at a fellow heel.

The CEO has built a feud with Harley Cameron as of late. The former Sasha Banks retained the TBS Championship over Yuka Sakazaki in the 14-minute Dynamite main event this past Wednesday. Cameron represented The Outcasts in a major way on Collision last night as she secured what is being touted as her first TV win when she defeated Taya Valkyrie in just under nine minutes.

Renee Paquette later interviewed Cameron in front of the champion's locker room. Harley introduced a Moné muppet, who declared the rising star should receive a TBS Championship match Grand Slam Australia. The real Mercedes then appeared and insulted The Outcast member, labeling her a loser who isn't good enough to hop aboard The Moné Train.

The Blueprint took to X/Twitter today to share a photo of the muppet. Mercedes then announced that she was tired of being disrespected.

"Tired of the disrespect [face with symbols on mouth emoji] #AEWDynamite," Mercedes Moné wrote.

AEW TBS Champion also shared the disrespectful photo on her Instagram Stories. Mercedes captioned the image with the popular monkey puppet meme and needed just one word to make her point clear

"Wtf," Mercedes Moné wrote in the screenshot below.

Mercedes currently holds three championships. She has held the AEW TBS Championship for 253 days and the NJPW Strong Women's Championship for 218 days. She is also 29 days into her reign as RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, which includes two title belts: the British Women's Championship from Revolution Pro Wrestling and the SWE Queen of Southside Championship from Southside Wrestling Entertainment.

Updated lineup for AEW Grand Slam: Australia

All Elite Wrestling is less than two weeks from debuting in Australia with its fifth annual Grand Slam event on Saturday, February 15, at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Below is the current lineup:

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

Grand Slam will air via tape delay of around 21 hours for fans in the United States, on TNT and MAX. This will serve as a standalone special in place of AEW Collision that night, starting as soon as TNT's NBA coverage ends.

