AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: Jon Moxley's next challenger to be decided; Will Ospreay in MAJOR match; New champions! Mercedes Mone in action!

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX! Tonight's show is bound to be a big one and Dynamite has been regaining some momentum lately. It is a good time to dive back in on the Jacksonville-based promotion. Plus, Jeff Jarrett could become the new number one contender and the brand new AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate should be in the house! The following has been promoted for tonight: - Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli. - Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki. - Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage. - Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White. - Ricochet to speak. - And more! Be sure to return by 8 PM EST to hang out with us as we cover anything and everything that goes down on Dynamite tonight!
