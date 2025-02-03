"You can't call me a loser" - AEW star has a stern warning for Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné has been the AEW TBS Champion since May 2024. The veteran wrestler has taken on all challengers and also currently holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. Moné is now ready to take on a new challenger but at a disadvantage.

The CEO has retained her TBS Title over Yuka Sakazaki, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, Queen Aminata, Britt Baker, and more. She's now expected for another first-time-ever match at Grand Slam: Australia, against Harley Cameron. The Aussie star recently won her first official All Elite TV win, defeating Taya Valkyrie on Saturday's taped Collision episode. This led to Harley's major show of disrespect to the former Sasha Banks, who declared the rising star to be a loser.

After Saturday's victory, Cameron says Moné can no longer call her a loser. She took to X/Twitter today to taunt Mercedes ahead of their expected title match.

"You can’t call me a loser anymore [smiling face with horns emoji] @mercedesmone#feelthewrath," Harley Cameron wrote with the photos and clips below.

Cameron actually won her second and third AEW matches, which aired on the Dark streaming show. She defeated Brittany J in December 2022 and Mafiosa in March 2023.

The current lineup for AEW Grand Slam: Australia

All Elite Wrestling will debut in Australia in less than two weeks with its fifth annual Grand Slam event on Saturday, February 15, at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Below is the current lineup:

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

TNT and MAX will air the Grand Slam in the United States via tape delay of around 21 hours. The big event will air as soon as TNT's coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend goes off the air.

