3 stars who deserve a push after AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 is right around the corner, and fans are pumped to see all of the hyped matches on the show. While many stars will get their time to shine on the PPV, we're still expecting Tony Khan to put the spotlight on some other underappreciated stars.
While a lot of the focus is certainly on the main event-level talent, it seems that the time is right to push certain stars once the show is done. The wrestlers we're going to talk about could one day be a regular fixture in the world title picture or the main event scene if booked right.
#3. Harley Cameron is one of AEW's most entertaining female stars
Harley Cameron has been one of the most entertaining stars in AEW for some time now. The now-Harleygram has slowly become one of the most beloved personalities in AEW and reached a new level of popularity during her brief feud against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.
She has been using her quirky charm to elevate Hologram. While the crowd still largely enjoys her antics with Hologram, her talents could be better utilized with a bigger push.
#2. Powerhouse Hobbs
A main event push for Powerhouse Hobbs has been long overdue. Fans saw him stake his claim in the World Title picture for a brief period as he went against Jon Moxley. However, it would end in interference from the Death Riders, with many fans calling for him to be pushed back into the AEW World title scene.
Hobbs has certainly improved his in-ring work and has been putting on impressive matches regularly. His reign as the TNT Champion was also heavily lauded. Tony Khan needs to pull the trigger on one of his homegrown talents to be the AEW World Champion, and it wouldn't hurt if that star was Powerhouse Hobbs.
#1. Kevin Knight
One of the most recent signings for All Elite Wrestling, Kevin Knight has quickly become a great addition to the roster. His athletic style works well with other stars, and he's capable of creating jaw-dropping moments in the ring. He is slated to take on Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty 2025 in the first round of the Owen Hart tournament.
While it would be too soon to put a rocket on Knight and push him into the world title picture, he would greatly benefit from a solid feud. Tony Khan needs to figure out something bigger for Kevin Knight than placing him in random matches after he's out of the Owen Hart Tournament.