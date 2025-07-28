3 stars who must return to AEW before Forbidden Door 2025

AEW has been on a roll during the All In season, and they haven't slowed down following the pay-per-view either. They have immediately picked up on their future storylines without ignoring past happenings. Fans are now getting excited for Forbidden Door. The AEW and NJPW collaboration event will be taking place on August 30 in London.

Many AEW stars are absent from the company right now. Many of them are sidelined due to injuries, and several of them are out due to other commitments. Jay White, Colten Gunn, Will Ospreay, Brian Cage, Mina Shirakawa, and Jamie Hayter have been injured and are recovering. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe, Wardlow, and Chris Jericho are out due to other projects.

As Forbidden Door is approaching, multiple top stars could be on their way back to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Let's take a look at some of the stars who would be involved in high-caliber feuds going into the Forbidden Door, and could come back ahead of the pay-per-view.

#3. Eddie Kingston to save AEW from Death Riders?

The Mad King has been absent from AEW for over a year. He injured his leg in May 2024 and is nearing his return in the ring. Fans have been wanting the star to return and tame Jon Moxley and his army for many months. In the previous years, Eddie and Jon worked as allies as well as rivals. Both stars know each other very well, and the injured star might have an upper hand over the Puryevor of Violence.

The former NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship should return before Forbidden Door. He might play an integral role in breaking up the Death Riders, too.

#2. Mistico

Mistico and MJF have been at each other's throats for a long time. The duo faced each other at the Grand Slam Mexico, where the CMLL star stood tall. A few weeks later, the former AEW World Champion attacked him during an MLW appearance. They continued to fight in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas. Things are still to be settled between them.

Forbidden Door could be the perfect place to collide for them. While MJF is currently holding the chance to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, he might not cash in his contract at Forbidden Door. Therefore, AEW could bring back Mistico in the coming weeks and set their match at the blockbuster event.

#1. Christian Cage

Christian Cage was evicted from the Patriarchy at All In: Texas. Nick Wayne, his mother, and Kip Sabian conspired against their dominant leader and ambushed him. His arch nemesis, Cope, came out to save Christian and told him to find himself. The latter hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since.

The former Patriarchy leader could return and reunite with Cope in the weeks leading to Forbidden Door. The duo could take down Patriarchy and FTR together, as both these teams have been troubling the former TNT Champions.

It will be interesting to see which other names might return in the future. Many top stars are currently out due to injury, and the promotion might need some more star power.

