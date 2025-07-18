3 Stars who could have been perfect retirement opponents for Goldberg in AEW

WWE legend Goldberg retired on July 12 at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, ending his illustrious career. The Hall of Famer was one of the most decorated figures in WCW and the sports entertainment juggernaut. After nearly 30 years in the business, he decided to leave the square circle.

Da Man faced Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match at SNME. His earlier performance had some major botches, and fans were worried those mistakes might happen again. Still, the match went as planned, and he finished his career on his own terms. Fans often wonder what might have happened if Goldberg had signed with AEW.

All Elite Wrestling was a potential option for the former Universal Champion, but he decided to stick with WWE. Like Sting, he could have received a major farewell. Let's look at some of the wrestlers who could have retired Goldberg.

#3. The Aerial Assassin could have tamed the monster

Will Ospreay has cemented his legacy as a top performer in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but is yet to become a certified main eventer. The promotion might soon crown him as an AEW World Champion. He is already a fan favorite and could be the face of the company in the future.

The former International Champion could have been elevated to new heights if he had been allowed to retire the WWE Hall of Famer. Watching Da Man get toppled by a high-flyer could have been exciting. Given Will Ospreay's skills, this could have been Goldberg's best match of his entire career.

#2. Goldberg wouldn't have survived Jon Moxley's wrath

Jon Moxley is well known as The Purveyor of Violence for a reason. He isn't afraid to escalate the brutality in his matches. The latest example of Moxley's extreme violence was at All In: Texas, where he faced Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match, and both competitors pushed past their limits.

Goldberg could have retired in the best possible way if he had chosen Jon Moxley as his final opponent. In a brutally bloody match, Da Man would have passed out in the middle of the ring.

The contest would have served as a perfect ending to a legendary career. It would also have drawn a lot of attention to the promotion, as it would be an absolute 'One in a Lifetime' contest.

#1. The Trilogy

Bobby Lashley has been more dominant than ever in AEW. He has been receiving a monstrous push and also holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Shelton Benjamin. The All Mighty's impressive physique and strength always leave fans in awe. Goldberg, who is also known for his immense power, has faced Lashley twice in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

At SummerSlam 2021, Bobby Lashley defeated Da Man in a competitive match. At the Crown Jewel event the same year, the titans collided once again, but this time, the former Universal Champion stood tall. The duo could have wrestled and finished their trilogy in Goldberg's retirement match.

It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer will ever come out of retirement to become All Elite.

