3 Stars who could retire before winning the AEW World Championship

The AEW World Championship has been a valuable prize that only a few have enjoyed so far. So far, the promotion has crowned nine champions. Jon Moxley is the current one and holds the record for the most reigns. Other than him, WWE star CM Punk has held the title twice.

Many more names should have held the AEW World Championship by now. However, not everyone gets to hold the title during their tenure. In WWE, great legends like Jake Roberts, Ricky Steamboat, Scott Hall, Roddy Piper, and many other veterans didn't get to win the top prize.

Similar to these names, the All Elite promotion has some, too. Despite their invaluable contributions, they could never win the company's championship before hanging up their boots. Let's take a look at some of the names.

#3. Dustin Rhodes

The Natural has had an illustrious career. From his run in WWE to AEW, he has showcased a variety of characters. He should have won the AEW World Championship early in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Things were moving around too fast during the start, and fans wouldn't have minded a month-long reign.

However, the promotion has built great future world title contenders now. He is also the ROH World Tag Team and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion. Unfortunately, it seems like the time has passed for Dustin Rhodes to become a world champion, and he might have to retire without holding the AEW World Championship.

#2. Christian Cage

Christian Cage has proclaimed himself the next AEW World Champion for many years and has also held the TNT Title for a significant period. At last year's All In, he won the contract to earn a shot at the world title. Many believed the 51-year-old star might win the top prize before it was too late. However, his cash-in failed when Jon Moxley choked him out at Revolution.

After losing the opportunity to capture the world title, the Patriarch still hoped to hold it. It is unlikely that Christian Cage will be given a championship run, as there is a long line of stars who deserve it ahead of the former TNT Champion.

#1. Cope could never win the AEW World Championship

One of the biggest signings, Cope, has made many contributions to the promotion in just one and a half years. He has repeatedly spoken about how he wanted to help the youngsters in the company. The Rated R Superstar hinted that he might have just a few years in the squared circle. Currently, he is out of action after being taken out by FTR at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Cope received his last shot at the World Championship at Revolution this year. The former TNT champion has fewer days left in the squared circle, so it is possible that he might not win the title again.

It remains to be seen if any of the above stars will hold the world championship in the future in the Tony Khan-based promotion or any other company.

