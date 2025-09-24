3 Stars who could return on AEW Dynamite this week

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to cover the fallout from last week's All Out pay-per-view. The event featured some great matches including the main event for the AEW World Championship between Hangman Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher. Since then, fans have been expecting some major surprises on the upcoming show.Let's take a look at 3 stars who could return on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.#3. Orange CassidyOn the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, The Conglomeration is set to face the Don Callis Family in a six-man tag team match. AEW announced on their Instagram account that Mark Briscoe and Hologram will have a returning AEW star on their team. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Don Callis Family has been on bad terms with a lot of stars. One star in specific that fans are speculating to be the mystery partner in this match against the Family is Orange Cassidy. It will be interesting to see Cassidy back on AEW programming after so long if he returns.#2. Britt BakerKris Statlander shocked the world by ending Toni Storm's 200+ day reign as AEW Women's World Champion last week. Toni put her title on the line in a Fatal 4-Way match against Thekla, Jamie Hayter and Statlander.On this week's show, Kris Statlander is set to defend her title against Mina Shirakawa. Kris could succesfully defend her title after an intense bout. Following the match, Britt Baker could make her surprise return to congratulate Kris. She could attack Kris out of nowhere to set up a feud between the two women for the title.#1. StingDarby Allin and Jon Moxley clashed in an extreme Coffin match at All Out last week. After Pac made his surprise return and attacked Darby, Moxley was able to get the win in the match. Following the match, Darby packed Moxley in a body bag and lit it on fire.It's obvious that this feud won't end here and the two stars will go head-to-head once again. With Pac's return and alliance with Moxley, The Icon Sting could also return on this week's AEW Dynamite to even the odds. This could lead to a small cameo from the wrestling Legend in their next match.