3 stars Tony Khan might never push again in AEW

Tony Khan is focused on improving AEW and making the best of his current roster. However, for some time it has seemed like Khan has been turning the spotlight more on his already-established top stars rather than trying to work his magic on the talent that needs to be elevated.

Some stars have been quite unlucky in making their mark in All Elite Wrestling for various reasons. In this article, we'll take a look at a few AEW stars that Tony Khan seems to have completely given up on and might never push again.

#3) Miro

Miro was built as a legitimate threat when he first arrived in AEW and had fans excited that Tony Khan would make good use of him. However, his lack of TV time now has everyone convinced that Khan has indeed given up on the potential of his character and is seemingly not going to make things right.

The Redeemer still has huge promise to be a top-tier star but it looks like he might never appear in AEW again. The former WWE star requested his release from the promotion back in September 2024 but was reportedly denied. We're hopeful to see him compete once again on a bigger stage, but it's most likely not going to be in All Elite Wrestling.

#2) Wardlow

Wardlow had the potential to be a Brock Lesnar or Goldberg-type figure for AEW and has the charisma to back it up as well. But his star would start to dim as quickly as it began to shine after various poor booking decisions.

We've seen him slide down the card after almost cracking the main event. Mr Mayhem's presentation last year was especially dull and seemingly looked more like a background character as he joined The Undisputed Kingdom. The former AEW TNT Champion has also been absent from TV for a while now.

There's still hope for him to become a top star as WWE has reportedly shown an interest in signing him. So, if Tony Khan lets him go, we're sure he'll one day come into his own and show everyone his potential elsewhere.

#1) Danhausen

Danhausen is a fan-favorite character but he doesn't seem to have Tony Khan's favor, as he is rarely ever included in angles now. The Very Nice Very Evil star recently returned at ROH Final Battle making a surprise return and attacking Mason Madden.

Danhausen always seems to get a pop from the fans but is quite unlucky as many of the plans to bring him on TV have seemingly been canceled. He recently stated that there were once plans for him to team up with Sting and Darby Allin that almost happened until they were canceled.

Tony Khan could easily make Danhausen's character appear on TV and make fans happy if he pushed him correctly. However, judging by his absence and cancelled plans we don't think he wants to anymore.

Despite the popularity of some stars, it does ultimately come down to their booking whether they prove to be a hit with fans. When a booker no longer tries to make a star successful it truly is the beginning of the end.

