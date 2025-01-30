34-year-old star hints at major AEW plans involving Sting getting canceled - "It almost happened"

AEW veteran Sting had one of the best retirement tours in the promotion, and many talents got to wrestle him during his run. However, The Very Nice Very Evil Danhausen is seemingly disappointed that his plans to team with Sting and Darby Allin were seemingly canceled by the company.

After Sting made his AEW debut in 2020, The Vigilante and Darby Allin became a duo. Both stars had some of the best tag team matches in the promotion and even teamed with many other talents in six-man tag matches. During Sting's retirement tour, The Icon and Darby Allin also captured the AEW World Tag Team Title.

During a recent chat on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Danhausen named some major stars he wants to work with in AEW. He named The Outrunners, The Gunns, and "Timeless" Toni Storm. The 34-year-old star also shared his desire to work with Darby Allin and Sting and revealed that it came close to happening in All Elite Wrestling.

“I think me with I think a six-man with me and The Outrunners would be fun. I think I could do something fun with those guys. I would still really, really like for The A** Boys to fully embrace the a** and team with me. I would love to do something with “Timeless” Toni Storm. I know she’s retired, who knows? I think that would have been a fun because I used to do the 1920s Danhausen black-and-white version for old wrestling. I was like, that could easily just either whether it’s me teaming with someone else to fight her and someone else, or me teaming with her to fight someone. I really, really wish I could have teamed with Darby and Sting. It almost happened. I think there was, like, a hint of it, and then it just didn’t.” [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Sting retired from AEW at last year's Revolution PPV

In 2023, Sting announced that he would be retiring at the 2024 Revolution PPV event in his hometown of Greensboro Coliseum. The veteran had some great matches leading up to Revolution and captured the World Tag Team Title with Darby Allin along the journey.

At Revolution PPV, Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to retain the Tag Team Championship. The match was filled with incredible spots, including Sting's sons playing their part in their father's farewell matchup. The Vigilante retired from the company as a World Tag Team Champion.

We will have to wait and see if more appearances are in store for Sting on All Elite Wrestling programming this year.

