WWE Hall of Famer addresses Sting's unexpected tease for a return in 2025 (Exclusive)

AEW presented the second and final retirement of Sting earlier this year. The acclaimed WCW legend has been a hot topic of discussion as of late due to a major teaser for next year, and a surprise comeback. Now two wrestling legends are weighing in on what these recent happenings could mean.

The Icon retired in March, ending his All Elite Wrestling run with a 26-win streak, as World Tag Team Champion with Darby Allin. Sting surprised many by teasing an appearance at AEW's All In: Texas pay-per-view, scheduled for July 12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

A bigger shocker came ten days later when The Stinger saved Darby Allin from The Elite at All In: London following Allin's Coffin Match loss to TNT Champion Jack Perry.

Sting's future was discussed by WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter on The Wrestling Time Machine. The former SmackDown general manager was asked if the 65-year-old should come back or just stay away.

"Yeah, man, I don't know. I think it's probably just a little tease; maybe he is just going to come down and just watch the show," Teddy Long said. [From 0:59 to 1:09]

Apter speculated on Sting making a special appearance with a bit of nostalgia. The veteran journalist wondered whether we may see the WWE & TNA Hall of Famer watch All In from the rafters.

"Well, he lives in Texas. It's just down the road from them. Perhaps with the Crow makeup, sitting in the rafters, but I think that would be it," Bill Apter said. [From 0:42 to 0:53]

There's also the possibility that we see The Vigilante hit the ring for a big viral moment, perhaps with Darby, according to Apter. The 2011 NWA Hall of Famer laid out another potential scenario.

"Or he can come down from the rafters, maybe, and just make a 'Holy s**t!' moment. That would be right," Bill Apter said. [From 1:10 to 1:15]

The recent All In surprise marked Sting's first appearance since Revolution on March 3. The retirement match saw Sting and Darby retain the World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks, with Ricky Steamboat as the guest. The 21-minute main event was held under Tornado Tag rules.

AEW making big All In plans amid Sting rumors

All Elite Wrestling will not be returning to London for All In next year. Instead, the inaugural All In: Texas pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

All In will mark AEW's first pay-per-view in Texas, and their American stadium debut. While details have not been announced as of now, officials are planning a major series of events in Arlington for the lead-up to All In.

Tony Khan recently expressed excitement over the All In 2025 alliance with The American Dream City.

"On behalf of everyone at AEW, we are ecstatic to bring AEW: All In Texas to Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 12, 2025. AEW: All in Texas will make history as both our first-ever pay-per-view in Texas as well as AEW’s American stadium debut, building on the rich legacy of stadium wrestling events held in the US, particularly in the Lone Star State," Tony Khan said.

AEW partnered with Arlington for the recent Path To All In Summer Series at Esports Stadium. The series included Collision and ROH tapings, ROH Death Before Dishonor, and AEW Battle Of The Belts.

