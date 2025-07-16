3 Stars who can dethrone AEW World Champion Hangman Page

AEW star Hangman Page completed his redemption story at All In Texas. He defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and had a very emotional moment at the pay-per-view. The Death Riders had a tight hold on the title for many months, and The Cowboy had vowed to rescue it from them. In a brutal Texas Death Match, Page stood tall after choking out The Purveyor of Violence.

Despite battling in a bloody contest a few days ago, the All In Texas main eventers will be facing each other in a trios contest on tonight's edition of Dynamite. Hangman, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs will lock horns with The Death Riders. While Tony Khan seems set to continue The Cowboy's rivalry with Jon Moxley and Co., many are wondering who would be the one to challenge the newly crowned AEW World Champion.

Hangman had put in a lot of work to win the title. It is unlikely that he will lose the gold immediately. However, somewhere down the line, he will drop it. Let's take a look at three stars who may dethrone The Cowboy as AEW World Champion:

#3. Will Ospreay may take down Hangman Page

Will Ospreay has been one of the top performers of the promotion since he joined AEW as a full-time talent last year. He has been elevating the company for several months with his top-notch performance. The Aerial Assassin played a crucial role in this year's Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He faced Hangman Page in the final at Double or Nothing but failed to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, The Cowboy went on to challenge Jon Moxley and defeated him. Now that Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland have defeated The Young Bucks and avoided a one-year ban from challenging for the World Title, The Aerial Assassin may challenge Hangman Page next.

Will Ospreay winning the World Title from The Cowboy would be huge for him after his dedicated performances in AEW.

#2. Swerve Strickland

Swerve and Hangman's rivalry is regarded as one of the best in AEW. The iconic rivals have managed to exceed fans' expectations every time they have locked horns inside the squared circle.

However, they settled their differences ahead of All In. Both stars decided to bury the hatchet and move on with their lives. Moreover, at All In, The Realest helped The Cowboy win the AEW World Championship.

After collecting enough wins, The New Flavor could become the number-one contender for Hangman Page's championship. They may face each other once again, with Strickland potentially dethroning his legendary rival.

#1. MJF

Hangman Page and MJF squared off at Revolution 2025, where the former emerged victorious. While Page became AEW World Champion at All In, MJF didn't stay behind either, as The Salt of The Earth earned a guaranteed shot at the World Title by winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match.

Now, Maxwell has the opportunity to cash in on his arch-nemesis at any time of his choosing. Additionally, with The Hurt Syndicate's assistance, it is a huge possibility that The Salt of The Earth may soon become a two-time AEW World Champion.

It will be interesting to see what happens on tonight's Dynamite.

