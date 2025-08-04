3 surprises Tony Khan could book at AEW Dynamite to counter Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 return

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 04, 2025 04:08 GMT
Brock Lesnar shocked the world tonight [Image Credits: WWE
AEW President Tony Khan might have a huge task on hand this Wednesday. Their rival promotion just brought back their biggest star, Brock Lesnar. He wasn't seen in the global sports entertainment juggernaut since his last match two years ago. That bout was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Tonight, he returned and confronted John Cena, who had just lost to The American Nightmare in the main event.

This news will be a major talking point on social media, and as a competitor, Tony should try to take away that spotlight from WWE. The Beast Incarnate's return has also brought some negative criticism along, as he was mentioned in a major ongoing lawsuit. Fans have had polarising reactions towards his return.

Last night's Dynamite was filled with major stories and bouts. AEW will look to carry that momentum this Wednesday, too, but they might have to outdo themselves to overshadow the SummerSlam buzz. Stars like Mercedes Mone, MJF, and The Young Bucks are already advertised for the show.

Let's take a look at some of the ways Tony Khan can book AEW Dynamite that could dominate Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam.

#3. The Mad King returns on AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston has been absent for over a year and might be on the verge of returning. He and Jon Moxley have a long history together. The former AEW World Champion has his eyes on Darby Allin right now. Last week on Collision, Moxley called out Allin for interfering in his business. After the latter ignored him, the Death Riders went after him, but Darby kidnapped him and tried to injure him.

This Wednesday, The Death Riders could have planned a devious plan against the former TNT Champion as he seemingly crossed the line last week. However, Eddie Kingston could return and save him from the evil faction. This moment could surely take over social media buzz as The Mad King is loved by his fans.

#2. Former WWE stars could become All Elite

WWE released a handful of talent from their contracts earlier in May 2025. Former WWE champions like Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, and Authors of Pain were let go. After a three-month non-compete clause, these stars are finally free agents and are free to perform once again.

Braun Strowman's AEW debut could be a blockbuster moment on Dynamite. Dakota Kai is also beloved by fans, and they would love to see her back in the top company.

#1. Hurt Syndicate ends things with MJF

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are tired of Maxwell and recently kicked him out of the faction in MVP's absence. Things have been heated between Bobby and The Salt of the Earth for the past couple of weeks. The situation could worsen as the former AEW World Champion has a big mouth.

MJF could call out Hurt Syndicate, asking for answers, but instead could get ambushed by the AEW World Tag Team Champions. This moment might be the highlight of Dynamite and help the company draw some attention towards them amid the Brock Lesnar-related chaos.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan will do to steal the spotlight from WWE.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

