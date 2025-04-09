3 Surprises Tony Khan can pull off on first Dynamite after AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 was a solid pay-per-view. The Philadelphia show had several amazing matches on the card, which kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Adam Cole's TNT Championship victory and The Young Bucks' shocking return in the main event were some of the key highlights of the show. AEW Dynasty also witnessed the implosion of Rated FTR, as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned their backs on Cope during the pay-per-view.

It will be intriguing to see how the Philadelphia event influences the landscape of All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks. Tony Khan could leave fans stunned with some major decisions on the first episode of Dynamite after Dynasty.

In this article, let's look at three surprises Khan could book for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

#3 The Patriarchy could turn on Christian Cage

At AEW Revolution 2025, Christian Cage fell short of winning the AEW World Championship. The Patriarch cleverly cashed in his guaranteed title shot during the Jon Moxley vs. Cope match but ended up being choked out by The One True King.

On the following episode of Dynamite, Cage was confronted by Nick Wayne, who chastised the 51-year-old veteran for his failure at Revolution. Although Christian Cage warned The Prodigy to refrain from making such comments, the young star might not be willing to have Captain Charisma as his leader anymore.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite could see The Patriarchy kicking their leader out of the faction. The duo of Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian could brutalize a returning Christian Cage on Wednesday night, leaving him motionless in the ring.

After watching the former TNT Champion fail to capture the AEW World Title, The Patriarchy could be tempted to part ways with the 51-year-old veteran.

The shocking betrayal could plant the seeds for the reunion of Cope and Christian. At AEW Dynasty, The Rated-R Superstar was brutally assaulted by his longtime friends Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who were infuriated at Cope for holding them back.

Christian Cage could suffer a similar fate on this week's Dynamite, losing the backing of his most trusted allies.

#2 Jack Perry could return to cost Swerve Strickland his match against PAC

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Swerve Strickland came very close to winning the AEW World Championship. The Realest nailed The One True King with a vicious Swerve Stomp before the lights went out in the arena.

When the lights came back, The New Flavor found himself in the grip of The Young Bucks, who showed up on the All Elite Wrestling programming for the first time in five months. The duo nailed Strickland with the EVP Trigger, allowing Jon Moxley to take advantage and retain his title.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Swerve Strickland is set to lock horns with The Death Riders' PAC. While it is likely to be a hard-hitting contest, The Killshot would be alert about possibly being attacked by the Bucks again during this contest.

In a surprising turn of events, a different member of The Elite could spoil the party for the former World Champion. The PAC vs. Swerve contest could be interrupted by Jack Perry, who could make his return to help The Death Riders' member score a massive win.

The Scapegoat could attack The Killshot behind the referee's back, leaving him vulnerable against The Man that Gravity Forgot. After failing to win the World Title due to The Young Bucks, The New Flavor would be infuriated about losing yet another match due to a returning Jack Perry.

#1 Samoa Joe could choke out Jon Moxley on this week's AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland found himself surrounded by The Death Riders at AEW Dynasty. However, The Opps evened the odds for The New Flavor against Jon Moxley's faction in the main event of Dynasty 2025.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, the duo of Samoa Joe and Hook are set to lock horns with Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. There is visible tension between the two sides, and they would like to resolve it on Wednesday night.

Jon Moxley could make his presence felt during this match. The Purveyor of Violence could act as a distraction for The Opps in this contest, giving The Death Riders an undue advantage.

It could turn out to be a poor decision on Moxley's part, as Samoa Joe could end up trapping him in a Coquina Clutch. The Samoan Submission Machine could choke out The One True King, violently announcing himself as the next challenger for the AEW World Title.

