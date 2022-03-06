3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (February 04, 2022)

This week's AEW Rampage put the pedal to the metal and continued the company's sprint into a gigantic Revolution event this weekend.

It was AEW's last show before its first pay-per-view of the year, and with a stacked card already in place, the promotion did their very best to put a bow on everything before the countdown begins.

As always, Rampage was the fastest hour in pro wrestling this week, so let's jump into three things that stood out about this episode:

#3. The TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo was a thing of beauty

This title bout made everyone involved look like a star, and it added to the legacy of the TNT title.

There's no doubting that Sammy Guevara is one of the promotion's breakout stars, and he illustrated that once again in this successful title defense. He might not be the biggest guy in the world, but Sammy stands tall due to his explosive charisma.

He is a bona fide, homegrown star that All Elite Wrestling can build their future around.

This match was an electrifying and outstanding showcase of AEW's best talent, and it did a great job of leading into their Revolution showcase this Sunday, when Guevara will team with Sting and Darby Allin in a tornado tag match.

As the old saying goes... Can they co-exist?

#2. AEW looks to have a winner in their signing of Keith Lee

Many observers are tagging The Limitless One as the favorite to win the Face of the Revolution ladder match, and for good reason. He was a prized free agent who has automatically made some waves since his emergence in All Elite Wrestling.

The ladder match is stacked with talent, by the way. It will be a lot of fun to see Lee trade blows with the likes of Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Once again, Keith Lee blew away the competition and made Tony Khan look very wise in adding him to the roster. If he can harness his incredible size and skill, Lee can be one of the premier performers in this promotion.

#1. CM Punk's bloody promo was both vicious and delicious

It may have been gruesome and gory, but CM Punk set the perfect table for his dog collar match with MJF at AEW Revolution. The Straight Edge Superstar has never minced words in the past, and he definitely didn't when addressing his current nemesis.

This confrontation could go down as one of the biggest of the year, based on how well these two combatants have built it up. They have sold their ultimate head-to-head war as one that no wrestling fan can afford to miss.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Rampage? Please leave your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell