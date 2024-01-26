3 Things AEW can do to improve their product in 2024

AEW has hit a bit of a slump over the last few weeks and things are yet to take an upward turn. From less people attending the shows to ratings plummeting, things are not going well for Tony Khan.

It has been only a month since AEW President Tony Khan oversaw the Worlds End Pay-Per-View that witnessed Adam Cole reveal himself as The Devil. That entire scenario seemed like a foregone conclusion given how things were shaping up and that had the fans undoubtedly unimpressed.

In this article, we will take a look at three things that Tony Khan needs to fix to improve AEW's product in 2024.

#3. Tony Khan needs to stop booking random matches

Tony Khan deserves to be praised for a lot of things but the one thing where he falls short is booking random matches on a whim without a proper storyline. More often than not, that leaves the fans confused not knowing what to expect.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, there is also the fact that there are a large number of stars that are not being used to their full potential. Given a proper storyline, things will undoubtedly improve for All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Capitalize on singles stars like Malakai Black

AEW has a bunch of stars with huge potential but they are not being used properly. Take for instance, Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black. Black came to All Elite Wrestling after leaving WWE amid much fanfare and fans thought that he would be transformed into a huge star. Sadly, that has not been the case.

Expand Tweet

Black has been involved in matches in a tag team capacity and that has not had the desired impact on his character development. Black's career progression has seemingly been halted. Tony Khan should let go his obsession of having big name stars wrestle in tag team matches and book singles matches.

#1. Stop relying on part timers in AEW

AEW has been a big company for a while now. While it was fine for them to bring in part timers during their infancy, it is certainly not feasible anymore. Names like Minoru Suzuki and Yuji Nagata come to mind when we talk about this matter.

Expand Tweet

Suzuki had a random match with Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, on Dynamite this week while Nagata will take on Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, on Collision. They are undoubtedly great stars but it is time for the young guns to get a look in and reap the benefits.

What suggestions do you have for AEW improving its product in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.