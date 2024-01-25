AEW makes major announcement on Bryan Danielson

AEW made a huge announcement regarding Bryan Danielson and it sure has the potential to take the wrestling world by storm.

As Dynamite was going on tonight, it was announced that Danielson will take on one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's finest ever stars. That is none other than Yuji Nagata. It is no doubt going to be an absolute wrestling clinic as both stars are very skilled and their technical prowess are well known.

The Blackpool Combat Club, with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, will no doubt have a vested interest in the match. The three aforementioned stars have history in Japan and so does Bryan himself.

Danielson previously took on Kazuchika Okada and that was the match where he was unfortunately injured and was on the shelf for a good while. He would surely want to put those memories behind him as he is set to take on the veteran Nagata on Collision now.

This will be the second match this week that will see a wrestler from Japan come over as Adam Copeland is set to take on Minoru Suzuki tonight on Dynamite. It does make for great television as they are all big names going head to head on prime time TV.

