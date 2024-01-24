Tony Khan makes a major announcement ahead of Adam Copeland's first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland has a big match this Wednesday on Dynamite. It will be a first match, as he has never stepped inside the ring against his upcoming opponent before. That said, Tony Khan recently made a major announcement ahead of the much-anticipated bout.

Copeland, also famously known as Edge from his tenure in WWE, joined AEW in October 2023. Edge's contract with WWE expired at the end of September. He jumped ship and made his AEW debut on WrestleDream Pay-Per-View in October last year.

For the first time in his career, the WWE Hall of Famer is going to face Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki on the January 24 edition of AEW Dynamite. The matchup was already an interesting one, but Khan doubled up the fans' excitement by revealing that the bout will have no commercial interruption.

"Tomorrow on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, the fight between international legends @suzuki_D_minoru vs @RatedRCope will have no commercial interruption! 2024 will be an amazing year for AEW! We're off to a tremendous start to this year's @AEWonTV, see you TOMORROW on @TBSNetwork!" Khan tweeted.

How did Christian Cage outsmart his real-life best friend, Adam Copeland?

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage share a lot of history in WWE. Therefore, when Copeland arrived at AEW, his first target was his old friend. He challenged Cage for the TNT championship twice but lost both times.

At Worlds End PPV, Edge even won the TNT Championship from his old buddy but unfortunately got outsmarted by Cage. After the match ended, Christian cashed in Killswitch’s TNT Title shot and regained the championship. This threw Copeland to the back of the line for the title shot.

Following Worlds End, The Rated-R superstar introduced open challenges (the Cope Open) to prove himself and earn another title shot. This is how the Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki matchup was made.

