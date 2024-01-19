AEW makes a major Adam Copeland announcement

Since signing with AEW in 2023, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) seems to have revived himself as a wrestler. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Copeland has been putting on decent matches week after week. Recently, the former WWE Superstar has set a tradition that will also continue on the upcoming episode of AEW Collision.

The tradition in question is Copeland announcing open challenges. On the January 6th edition of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland defeated Griff Garrison in a spontaneous match. Then, on last week's edition of Collision, he announced another challenge, which was answered by Lee Moriarty.

In a match that lasted 11 minutes and 12 seconds, The Rated-R Superstar was the victor. This series of impromptu matches and open challenges will also continue in the upcoming edition of Collision. As per AEW, the 50-year-old has announced yet another open challenge for the upcoming show.

Overall, it will be exciting to see who Adam Copeland faces this time. This mystery match, mixed with Jon Moxley's return to AEW, is set to make the upcoming episode of Collision a must-watch one.

Adam Copeland makes a bold admission about his time in AEW

When Adam Copeland signed with AEW in 2023, many were doubtful about how he would fare. However, The Rated-R Superstar proved all the doubters wrong and is currently enjoying his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Recently, the 50-year-old also spoke about his time in AEW.

During a conversation on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Champion said that if he did not have fun doing something, he wouldn't do it. Further, he went on to speak about how much fun he is having at AEW. Copeland said:

"Anything I do at this stage of life has to be fun or I'm not going to do it. Wrestling was the first love and it always will be. That can never be taken away. I still find so much fun. The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done. Because it was taken away from me the first time, and then to come back, and have this whole new generation of talent that I've never performed with or got in there with. It's fun. I've repeatedly said how much fun I'm having. That's what it boils down to. No matter what I'm doing, I'm having fun, or I wouldn't be doing it. I wouldn't be wrestling Griff Garrison if I didn't find the fun in that. I wouldn't be wrestling Lee Moriarty if I didn't find the fun in that. It's just a blast.'

While Adam Copeland has announced yet another open challenge, his ultimate goal will be to face Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. It will be interesting to see how that rivalry plays out.

