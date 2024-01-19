WWE legend makes bold admission about AEW career - "The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done"

A former WWE Superstar and legend has made an emphatic admission regarding his career in AEW.

Adam Copeland, in a conversation on Busted Open Radio, spoke freely about his enjoyment of the run he is having in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Rated R Superstar claimed that at the current stage of his career, he takes relish in having fun. He went as far as to say that he would consider putting an end to his wrestling career once he stops having a good time.

Alluding to his forced retirement in 2011, Copeland further expressed his appreciation for being able to return to wrestling and work with young and upcoming talents such as Lee Moriarty and Griff Garrison. The former WWE Champion faced both men after they responded to his open challenges - dubbed the "Cope Open" open challenge on AEW Collision:

"Anything I do at this stage of life has to be fun or I'm not going to do it. Wrestling was the first love and it always will be. That can never be taken away. I still find so much fun. The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done. Because it was taken away from me the first time, and then to come back, and have this whole new generation of talent that I've never performed with or got in there with. It's fun. I've repeatedly said how much fun I'm having. That's what it boils down to. No matter what I'm doing, I'm having fun, or I wouldn't be doing it. I wouldn't be wrestling Griff Garrison if I didn't find the fun in that. I wouldn't be wrestling Lee Moriarty if I didn't find the fun in that. It's just a blast," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Following his victory over Lee Moriarty, Copeland revealed that he still had his sights set on AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage. The Patriarch lost his title to the Ultimate Opportunist at World's End 2023, but regained it courtesy of Killswitch surrendering his hard-earned title shot to Cage. The former IMPACT World Champion cashed in on the opportunity immediately after Copeland's victory with Killswitch's help, regaining his belt and status as the self-proclaimed face of TNT.

Christian Cage defeats former WWE rival after 14 years on recent episode of AEW Dynamite

TNT Champion Christian Cage has transformed himself into one of the most loathed and compelling characters in wrestling. He kept his momentum going by defeating a former WWE colleague on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former Captain Charisma took on Dustin Rhodes for the TNT title on the January 17 episode of AEW Dynamite. The two had last met nearly 14 years ago in ECW. The defending champion was accompanied by his Patriarchy stable-mates, Killswitch and Nick Wayne.

The match was competitive and intense, with both men hitting each other with some of their best maneuvers. Rhodes delivered the Cross Rhodes on Cage, but the latter kicked out. As the Natural found himself forced to thwart Nick Wayne outside the ring, the Face of TNT took advantage and executed a spear and hit the Killswitch multiple times to put the 34-year veteran away.

