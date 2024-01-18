Christian Cage beats ex-WWE rival after 14 years on AEW Dynamite

During the latest edition of Dynamite, Christian Cage successfully defended his AEW TNT Championship against a former WWE rival.

The duo last had a match against each other 14 years ago on ECW. The name of his opponent is none other than Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust.

The match started off with a clear advantage to Christian Cage as he was accompanied to the ring by his stooges, Nick Wayne and Killswitch. Despite the obvious disadvantage, Dustin Rhodes showed off his tenacity by matching up to his opponent.

He took the match to Cage and had the fans on the edge of their seats. Rhodes also pulled off some veteran moves, and it looked like he had successfully rattled the champion. However, Nick Wayne and Killswitch meddled in the match.

Despite this, the 54-year-old star hit a devastating move on Wayne outside the ring, much to the happiness of the fans. When all this was taking place, Cage opened up the ring turnbuckle, and an unsuspecting Rhodes was shoved into it.

That opened up the gates for Christian as he hit his opponent with a spear. He then hit him with two rounds of the Killswitch to pick up the win.

Were you surprised with Dustin Rhodes’ showing against Christian Cage? Tell us in the comments below.

