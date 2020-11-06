3 things AEW should do at Full Gear and 2 things they shouldn't

AEW Full Gear is returning to pay per view this Saturday night, November 7, at 8 PM from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Flordia. The company has an incredible lineup that is arguably the best top-to-bottom card All Elite Wrestling has ever had for a pay per view event.

With every championship on the line and rumors of new free agent arrivals, there is potential for some massive moments coming out of the show this weekend. At the same token, there is potential for AEW to make some huge mistakes that they can never come back from.

While it was hard to narrow it down due to how big this show truly is, we will look at three things AEW should do at Full Gear and two things they absolutely shouldn't.

#5 AEW should put MJF in The Inner Circle

It's time for AEW to create a new wrinkle within The Inner Circle.

One of the more entertaining storylines going into Full Gear this weekend has been the ever-developing relationship between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Chris Jericho of The Inner Circle.

Saturday, Nov 7th at Full Gear LIVE on PPV it's @The_MJF vs. @IAmJericho. If MJF wins, he will become the newest member of the Inner Circle.



Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Sat, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/5pYf3KcpXb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2020

After failing to capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, MJF declared that he believed he needed to be part of a stable to capture the title. Enter Jericho and The Inner Circle as MJF has spent the last several weeks trying to gain favor with The Demo-God to get a spot in the premiere heel faction in All Elite Wrestling.

From town halls to steak dinners, there has been a little bit of everything in the story leading up to this match. The stakes couldn't be higher for MJF because he gets to join The Inner Circle if he beats Jericho on Saturday night.

For MJF to win this match against someone as established as Jericho would be huge for him in his young career and the opportunity to not only continue to work with him but the rest of the members in The Inner Circle going forward.

It should go without saying that this will most likely lead to a power struggle between MJF and Jericho for control of The Inner Circle. It even creates a possibility to turn Jericho babyface for the first time in his AEW career. When you really think about it, with MJF joining The Inner Circle, the possibilities are endless.