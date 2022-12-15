3 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite: Winter Is Coming – Former WWE Champion in line for world title shot; Cody Rhodes' former stablemates buried?

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming is in the books. As always, it was a newsworthy episode of wrestling as a former WWE champion could be in line for a title shot.

The House of Black were back in action, as was Chris Jericho, who made his Dynamite return after three weeks. The Death Triangle and The Elite had their fourth match in the best-of-seven series, while MJF faced Ricky Starks in the main event.

Let us look at three things the company subtly told us throughout the show.

#3. Former WWE star Bryan Danielson could challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship

MJF defeated Ricky Starks in an excellent main event in a winner takes all match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring and the AEW World Championship. After the match, Bryan Danielson showed up to chase MJF out of the building.

Considering the fact that MJF put William Regal out of action in kayfabe, this feud makes sense. As two of the most gifted workers in the world, this title program should ideally run for a few months leading up to Revolution 2023.

However, when Danielson first joined AEW, Kenny Omega was the world champion and the American Dragon challenged him to a non-title match. So it will be interesting to see if it's a grudge or championship feud.

#2. The Elite vs Death Triangle will go to match 7

The Death Triangle defeated The Elite for a third time in their Trios Title series on Wednesday night to take a 3-1 lead. However, the Death Triangle's hammer has been a crucial factor in their wins.

This led to Kenny Omega cutting a promo after the match stating that the upcoming ones would have stipulations, with the next one being a No Disqualification. This announcement is probably a foreshadowing of things to come.

Having lost three matches in a month, it is hard to see The Elite losing before tying things up especially after Omega announced the stipulations.

#3. Cody Rhodes' former faction buried?

The House of Black returned to AEW a few weeks back to attack Best Friends and The Factory. At Winter Is Coming, the trio, led by Julia Hart, made their in-ring return against WWE star Cody Rhodes' former stablemates.

Buddy Matthews and Brody King obliterated The Factory before Malakai Black put an end to the short match by hitting QT Marshall with a Black Mass for a quick win. The match made the House of Black look incredibly strong.

However, The Factory was essentially buried. Not only were they attacked last time, in an official match, they got absolutely squashed. The Factory is one of the most dull factions in all of wrestling and this is perhaps the highest level they can reach on the card.

