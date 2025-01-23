3 Things that can happen when Toni Storm meets Mariah May on AEW Collision 

Toni Storm won the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The Rockstar pinned Julia Hart in this contest to earn a title match against AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May at Grand Slam: Australia.

In the latest episode of AEW Collision, Storm had a chat with Tony Schiavone in which she talked about her upcoming bout with the Woman from Hell. Having no recollection of her history with May, Toni Storm stated that she is eager to meet The Fighting Princess for the first time.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The former allies are scheduled to have an in-ring confrontation on AEW Collision this weekend. It will be intriguing to see how Mariah May interacts with Storm, who has seemingly forgotten that The Glamour dethroned her at All In 2024.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

In this article, let's look at three things that can happen when Mariah May meets her former mentor on Collision:

#3. Megan Bayne could attack Toni Storm

After months of sitting on the sidelines, Megan Bayne finally made her televised AEW debut at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The Greek Goddess entered the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match and traded blows with Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Toni Storm.

Bayne had an impressive showing in the contest but failed to pick up the victory. The 26-year-old star might have punched her ticket to the AEW Grand Slam: Australia event had Toni Storm not pinned Julia Hart.

Having waited months for her televised in-ring debut in the company, Megan Bayne would be infuriated about missing out on a title opportunity. Toni Storm could end up feeling the wrath of The Megasus, who could assault the 29-year-old for stealing her chance to face Mariah May.

The Rockstar could be attacked by Bayne during her segment with The Glamour this week. The Greek Goddess could inflict severe damage on the former AEW Women's World Champion, forcing her to miss out on her bout against May in Australia.

With Storm out of the picture, Megan Bayne could take her place and battle The Fighting Princess at Grand Slam: Australia. It would be the perfect scenario to postpone the May vs. Storm feud, which should culminate at a bigger stage like All In: Texas.

#2. Toni Storm could snap back into her Timeless persona

The former WWE star has witnessed many drastic changes in her character since All In 2024. After losing the AEW Women's World Title against Mariah May, Storm has seemingly forgotten everything about her Timeless persona.

Interestingly, the Auckland-born star might have been setting up a trap for The Fighting Princess all this time. Storm's memories of her Timeless persona might not have been wiped out, as she could be pretending to be her rookie self to draw the attention of Mariah May.

Now that she has earned herself a match against her former prodigy, the 29-year-old could finally revive her Timeless gimmick in the upcoming episode of Collision. During her in-ring segment with The Glamour, Storm could dramatically snap back into her character of a paranoid starlet from the golden age of Hollywood.

We may see the screen turn black and white as Storm berates her former ally for betraying her. Mariah May will likely be stunned to see Timeless "Toni Storm," who she claims to have killed at All In 2024.

#1. Mariah May could insult Toni Storm, and the segment might end in a brawl

Mariah May will have a lot to say when she meets Toni Storm on the upcoming edition of Collision. The two stars will interact for the first time since last year's All In, where the Woman from Hell ended Storm's historic reign as the AEW Women's World Champion.

The Glamour could verbally destroy the "jolly" version of her former mentor on Collision. May could make several references to her history with Storm during this segment.

Expand Tweet

The Fighting Princess could present herself as superior to The Rockstar, who has no recollection of Mariah May being her protégé in the past. The reigning AEW Women's World Champion could send a warning to Storm ahead of their title match in Australia.

The Woman from Hell could vow to embarrass Toni Storm in front of the latter's family in Australia. While she has not shown any signs of being short-tempered, The Rockstar may hit back at May, leading to a brawl between the two stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback