3 Things the Double or Nothing crowd loved and 2 they didn't

14,459 people filled the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada to watch Double or Nothing 2022, this writer included.

There was a buzz in the air even before the doors opened, with many waiting in line already cheering for Wardlow. Much of the talk in line was also about Wardlow's opponent, MJF, and whether he would even show.

Once Double or Nothing kicked off, those in attendance loved much of the show, but some moments fell somewhat flat. With that said, here are 3 things the Double or Nothing crowd loved, and 2 things they didn't.

Loved: Wardlow Kicks off Double or Nothing

As stated earlier, while walking into the arena, chants of "Wardow" could be heard, and when his face showed up on the screen, the entire arena went ballistic. Wardlow has come out with no music over the past few weeks, but with over 14,000 people chanting his name, it felt like the best entrance music of the night.

Throughout the match, it felt like the entire arena was pro-Wardlow, with many chanting for Mr. Mayhem to powerbomb MJF "one more time". After 10 devastating powerbombs, Wardlow defeated his former boss, and the crowd loved every second of it.

Didn't Love: MJF

MJF showed up after many fans wondered if Wardlow would get his revenge

This seems like it would be obvious considering fans were so heavily in favor of Wardlow, but something about the chorus of boos MJF received felt personal.

Reports before Double or Nothing stated that The Salt of the Earth no-showed AEW Fan Fest and a plane ticket had been booked in his name to leave Las Vegas. Many fans had no idea whether this was work or a shoot, but when his music was played, it seemed everyone in attendance wanted him to know of their displeasure.

Many different chants rang out (most of which cannot be repeated) and after every powerbomb by Wardlow, the crowd got louder.

Loved: The House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Julia Hart finally joined House of Black after helping the team defeat Death Triangle

Following a somewhat low-point for the show with the TBS Championship match, fans shot right back up for the six-man tag match. Both teams have awesome entrances which helped get the fans ready, and every wrestling fan knows all six competitors can work extremely well.

A Penta Canadian Destroyer on Matthews and a 450 from PAC to Black had the fans going wild in the stands. When the lights went out, fans went crazy in anticipation. Having Julia Hart be the one to mist PAC made many fans excited that she finally joined The House of Black.

Didn't Love: Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay

Anna Jay unsuccessfully challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

There are potentially many reasons why the crowd didn't love this match all that much. As soon as Anna Jay made her entrance, many fans in attendance began getting out of their seats and walking towards the concourse.

It could be because the result was never really in question, or it could be because the two matches prior were matches many fans in attendance were looking forward to.

During the match, the crowd was kind of silent. Thankfully, the debuts of Stokely Hathaway (Malcom Bivens) and Athena (Ember Moon) brought the crowd right back into it.

Loved: Double or Nothing Anarchy in the Arena

With the card featuring 13 total matches, a lot of people thought fans would be exhausted by the main event. The Anarchy in the Arena match definitely woke up any fan that was starting to feel tired. Fans sang along to Jon Moxley's theme, and when it was replayed after finishing the first time, it got a huge pop.

Trying to keep up with everything going on was definitely a challenge, but no matter what part of the match people were watching, everybody was going crazy. A bloody, deranged, gas can weilding Eddie Kingston walking down the ramp had fans ready to see something they had never seen before. Thankfully, no crimes were committed in the match.

All in all, Double or Nothing 2022 was an incredible experience for the great majority of fans in attendance. With Tony Khan announcing Double or Nothing will be in Las Vegas forever, wrestling fans can expect fantastic crowds at these events every year.

