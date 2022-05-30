Update on MJF reportedly booking a flight out of Las Vegas before AEW Double or Nothing

MJF recently set the wrestling industry on fire when it seemed like the star would not be appearing at AEW Double or Nothing. However, a recent report by Wrestling Observer Radio clarified that there was no real record of the star having an outgoing flight booked before the PPV.

Shortly before the event took place, reports revealed that MJF had booked a flight out of Las Vegas that would leave before Double or Nothing took place. Bryan Alvarez also notably took to Twitter before the PPV to declare he didn't believe the star booked an outgoing flight.

During the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Alvarez and Dave Meltzer broke down the timeline behind the flight story:

“The people that reported a flight was booked, they believed a flight was booked and they weren’t making up a story. They had seen evidence that a flight had been booked,” Alvarez declared.

Alvarez continued, noting that the sources could have misinterpreted the flight schedule:

“Basically, there was no record in the system of Maxwell Friedman being booked for this flight. There were the records of the flight he was going to take after the pay-per-view, but there were no records of the flight scheduled for yesterday [Saturday]. It’s possible maybe they missed,” Alvarez noted. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

There's no official word on what happened between MJF and AEW. Tony Khan has opted not to comment on the situation.

Was MJF written off AEW TV after his loss against Wardlow at Double or Nothing?

Fans began to speculate early after watching Friedman lose to the War Dog during the PPV. Medical staff wheeled the star out of the arena after he suffered through several consecutive Powerbombs.

. @IovelsX #AEWDoN MJF flipped everyone off on his way out MJF flipped everyone off on his way out 💀 #AEWDoN https://t.co/nAxGEtUccC

Wrestling fans have seen other stars wheeled out in similar ways, which could hint at MJF disappearing from TV for some time. Fans will have to catch AEW Dynamite to see if MJF makes an appearance or if the situation is addressed.

