AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Results: Multiple debuts; major title change; Wardlow signs contract; wrestling veteran almost sets Jericho on fire

Double or Nothing 2022 is one of the most anticipated pay-per-views in AEW history, featuring several top stars on the card. CM Punk, Jon Moxley, MJF, Britt Baker, and Adam Cole, to name a few, are set to compete at the event. Take a look at the full results from the show below:

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 (Buy-In)

Hook quickly got the better of Tony Nese in this match on Double or Nothing, forcing the latter to roll outside the ring. Danhausen tagged in to unleash a flurry of offense on Nese, including a Hurricarana. However, the former WWE star took down Danhausen with a brutal Lariat, after which he and Mark Sterling isolate and methodically wore him down.

A few moments later, Danhausen finally tagged in Hook, who took down Tony Nese with a German Suplex and follows it by taking down Sterling. However, instead of pinning him himself, Hook tagged in Danhausen, who pinned Sterling.

Result: Hook and Danhause defeated Tony Nese and Mark Sterling at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - C

MJF vs. Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

The Salt of the Earth rolled outside the ring seconds after this match started on Double or Nothing 2022. MJF got back where Wardlow attempted a Powerbomb, forcing him to roll back out again.

Both performers were finally back in the ring, where Mr. Mayhem attempted a Powerbomb but MJF bit his head. The Pinnacle leader soon began selling a leg injury, which turned out to be an act, as he soon pulled out the Dynamite Diamond Ring. However, the referee quickly took it away.

MJF then extended his hand, which Wardlow shook. However, he then refused to leave his former stablemate's hand. Mr. Mayhem finally hit a Powerbomb, following it up by executing as many as nine more for the virtual squash win.

Result: Wardlow defeated MJF at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - B

Post-match, MJF was stretchered out, with fans chanting, "You deserve it." Legendary broadcaster Tony Schiavone later announced that Wardlow was now officially a part of AEW's roster, with the latter soaking in the crowd reaction.

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Matt Jackson and Matt Hardy started things off in this match, with the former using his speed and agility to deceive the veteran performer. The Hardys unleashed some double offense to gain control of the bout.

Matt Hardy took down Matt Jackson with a Lariat and a Suplex, after which they dropped Nick Jackson on top of his brother. Moments later, The Young Bucks found their way back into this dream tag team match after Nick took down Matt Hardy with a Superkick.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions then turned their attention to The Charismatic Enigma, isolating him. On the outside, Brandon Cutler took advantage of a distracted referee and took down Matt Hardy. Jeff Hardy went to the top rope, from where he took down Nick with the Whisper in the Wind.

Jeff finally tagged in Matt Hardy, who took out Nick, Matt, and Cuter single-handedly. He then connected the Side Effect on Nick for a close count. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Nick Jackson superkicked Jeff, sending him crashing into Matt Jackson and Matt Hardy.

Back in the ring, Nick Jackson accidentally kicked his brother and Cutler, which allowed The Hardys to find their footing back in the match. Matt and Jeff connected the Poetry in Motion on Matt Jackson. Jeff next attempted the Swanton Bomb, but Matt Jackson moved aside just in time.

The Young Bucks took out both Matt and Jeff Hardy with Superkicks. They unleashed a flurry of kicks on their opponents as the crowd booed them. Brandon Cuter set the steel steps on the outside. Matt Jackson placed Jeff on it as Nick Jackson took to the top rope.

However, Matt Hardy quickly recovered and took out Nick. Jeff now placed Matt Jackson on the steel steps and took him down with a Swanton Bomb. Back in the ring, Matt Hardy hit the Twist of Fate on Nick Jackson, but he kicked out. However, Jeff Hardy then took him down with a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Result: The Hardy defeated The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - A

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

As soon as the bell rang, Anna Jay unleashed her offense, but she was no match for Jade Cargill, who soon took her down with a Power Slam. Both performers were now on the rope, from where Jay executed a Superplex.

Anna Jay next hit a flipping neckbreaker but couldn't bring down Jade Cargill to her knees. Red Velvet and Keira Hohan soon interfered, whom Jay took out outside. Back inside the ring, Jade Cargill attempted the Jaded, but Anna Jay broke out of it. Mark Sterling was the next to interfere, which Jay used to her advantage by attacking Cargill with a crutch.

Anna Jay applied the Queen Slayer on Jade Cargill, but the TBS Champion broke out of it. Both performers were again on the top rope, where Jay was distracted by a debuting Stokely Hathaway, who walked down the entrance ramp, allowing Jade Cargill to hit the Avalanche Jaded for the win.

Result: Jade Cargill defeated Anna Jay at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - B -

Post-match, Kris Statlander walked into the ring to assist Anna Jay, followed by the debuting Athena. The trio then confronted The Baddie Section.

Death Triangle vs. House of Black in a trios match at Double or Nothing 2022

Rey Fenix and Malakai Black started things in this match on Double or Nothing 2022 with a back-and-forth exchange. Buddy Matthews was next tagged in. He went one-on-one with Penta, taking him down with a hurricarana.

Next, Brodie King battered PAC thanks to his size advantage. PAC fought off with Black and King on his own. Penta and Fenix soon entered the ring and took out Malakai Black and King, after which PAC and Matthews traded blows, with the latter taking out the British star with a brutal Knee Strike.

House of Black was once again tormented and isolated PAC. The latter countered a Cannonball attempt from Brodie Ling, after which he finally tagged in Fenix, who single-handedly took out Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews.

Penta and Fenix next took out House of Black with a Suicide Dive. Moments later, Matthews hit a Suplex on Fenix on the floor. Things soon turned chaotic, with all the members crashing into each other on the outside. Back inside the ring, Penta took out Buddy Matthews with a Canadian Destroyer on the ring apron.

Death Triangle surrounded Malakai Black in the ring as the trio unleashed a flurry of superkicks on him. Black landed a couple of Black Masses on Fenix and Penta, effectively taking them down. He then shifted his attention to PAC.

The former Cruiserweight Champion took advantage of a distracted referee and hit a low blow on Malakai Black. But just as he took the top rope, the lights went off, and out came Julia Hart, who spit mist on PAC's face. This allowed Malakai Black to hit the Black Mass on PAC for the win.

Result: House of Black defeated Death Triangle at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - B +

Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe - Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals

The Samoan Submission Machine landed several blows on Adam Cole in the opening moments of their match, followed by hitting a series of chops. The Panama City Playboy rolled outside the ring, where Samoa Joe continued to manhandle him by hitting chops. However, just then, Cole connected a superkick out of nowhere, after which he sent Joe crashing into the ring post.

Back inside the ring, the former NXT Champion continued to target the ROH TV Champion's weakened shoulder. Adam Cole attempted a Panama City Sunrise, but Joe countered it just in time, following it hitting a Senton for a close count. Moments later, Cole tried The Boom, but Joe took him down with a Lariat.

Next, Adam Cole applied the Crossface, but Samoa Joe reached the ropes. Moments later, the latter took down Cole with a Powerbomb and applied the STF. Bobby Fish soon interfered, which allowed Adam Cole to go for the Boom. Though Joe successfully tacked it, Fish got back again and distracted Joe, allowing Cole to connect the Boom for the win.

Result: Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe to win the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - A -

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho - Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals at Double or Nothing

The fans started a dual chant for Baker and Soho as they started things in their match on Double or Nothing 2022. Both performers went back and forth in the first few minutes, with neither having any clear-cut advantage. The Doctor rolled out outside, where Ruby Soho struck her with a dropkick.

Soho next dropped Britt Baker with a Suplex, after which she brought her opponent back inside the ring. Baker soon gained control of the match as she brutalized Ruby Soho, with the latter struggling. The Doctor now began targeting the former RAW Superstar's ribs.

Baker came into position for the Pittsburgh Sunrise, but Ruby Soho got back on her feet soon, climbed the top rope, and dropped Britt Baker with a superplex. Both performers were trading strikes as Baker attempted a Curb Stomp, but Ruby Soho countered by rolling her up for a two count.

Soho next hit a Senton for another close pinfall, further damaging her weakened ribs in the process. Britt Baker soon capitalized on this by laying her down with a Curb Stomp, but Soho kicked out just in time. Britt Baker went for the Lockjaw, but Soho managed to counter by hitting No Future.

She next applied the Sharpshooter on The Doctor, but the latter reached the ropes after a lot of struggle. Moments later, Britt Baker rolled up Soho out of nowhere to win the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

Result: Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - A -

Post-match, Britt Baker shook hands with Ruby Soho as a mark of respect. She walked down the entrance ramp, where Adam Cole and Tony Schiavone were present with the trophies. The WCW legend brought out Martha Hart, who delivered a heartfelt speech and presented Cole and Baker with their belts.

Men of the Year and Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian at Double or Nothing

Sky and Kazarian started things in this match on Double or Nothing 2022, but the latter quickly tagged in Sammy Guevara. Scorpio Sky, too, tagged in Ethan Page. The former IMPACT Wrestling star had a fiery exchange with Guevara, dropping him with a picture-perfect Powerslam for a two count.

Scorpio Sky was soon tagged in, unleashing a flurry of offense on The Spanish God. However, Tay Conti took advantage of a distracted referee and attacked Sky from behind. Conti and Guevara then dropped Sky with a Suplex while the referee was dealing with Page and VanZant.

Ethan Page soon distracted Kazarian, allowing Scorpio Sky to attack Kazarian. The veteran performer went for the tag, but Guevara and Conti were busy pandering to the crowd. Paige VanZant and Tay Conti were finally tagged in, with VanZant dropping Conti with a Suplex.

The former MMA star then hit a low blow and a DDT on Sammy Guevara, followed by executing the Michinoku Driver on Tay Conti. The Spanish God soon distracted VanZant, allowing Conti to attack her. Just then, Page and Sky made their way inside the ring, with both sides coming to blows. Kazarian and Conti got into an argument, after which Guevara accidentally attacked his girlfriend.

After that, Kazarian threw Sammy Guevara on the outside. This allowed Scorpio Sky to capitalize and hit the TKO on his former tag team partner for the win.

Result: Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Paige VanZant defeated Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Kazarian at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - B +

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O'Reilly at Double or Nothing 2022

Allin and O'Reilly quickly got into the thick of things at Double or Nothing as they began trading stiff blows seconds into the match. The former NXT Tag Team Champion targeted Allin's left shoulder, dropping him with a suplex. Allin retaliated by hitting the Scorpion Death Valley Rider on his opponent.

The former TNT Champion next went for the Suicide Dive on the outside but had a bad landing. Darby Allin went for the dive again, but this Kyle O'Reilly countered it. The former WWE star hit a Brainbuster for a close count. Moments later, Allin applied the Sharpshooter, but O'Reilly touched the ropes.

Darby Allin next hit a Coffin Drop on Kyle O'Reilly on the ring apron, with both falling to the floor. Back inside the ring, both performers were trading blows before falling to their knees. In the end, Kyle O'Reilly finally got the better of Darby Allin with a diving knee from the top rope.

Result: Kyle O'Reilly defeated Darby Allin at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - A

Thunder Rosa (C) vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing 2022

Rosa and Deeb looked equally poised in the opening moments of this match at Double or Nothing 2022. The AEW Women's Champion took down Serena Deeb with a couple of Arm Grags before rolling up for a close count. The Professor then retaliated by sending Thunder Rosa crashing into the ring post.

Deeb next executed a swinging neckbreaker for a two count. Both performers were now trading uppercuts, after which Rosa hit a brutal Lariat to bring Serena Deeb to her knees. Thunder Rosa next sent her opponent crashing into the turnbuckle, following it by hitting a Dropkick for a close count.

Next, the Professor applied the Stretch Muffler on Rosa, who was visibly in pain. The AEW Women's Champion managed to get out of the hold and then smashed Serena Deeb's knees on the mat. Thunder Rosa next hit a Death Valley Driver for another close count. Moments later, Deeb locked in the Figure Four lock, but Rosa managed to break out by rolling to the outside.

Serena Deeb next hit Dragon Screw and Crossface for another two count. She dropped Rosa with a Powerbomb and then applied the Clover Leaf, but the AEW Women's Champion reached the ropes. Both performers were now on the top rope, from where Thunder Rosa hit a supersplex and followed it by a Thunder Driver to retain her AEW Women's Title.

Result: Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - A

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Proud & Powerful in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing

Both sides came to blows among the crowd, with members of both stables hammering each other as Moxley's theme music continued playing. Jon Moxley and Chris Moxley battled it in the middle of the Las Vegas crowd while Eddie Kingston beat down Daddy Magic backstage.

Santa took out Jake Hager at ringside by smashing him through a table. Daniel Garcia dropped Ortiz with a brutal piledriver on the steel steps. Bryan Danielson and Moxley now came together to deal with the Le Champion and Angelo Parker at the ringside. Backstage, Garcia was hammering Eddie Kingston with elbow shots. Moxley took the water box and smashed it across Jericho's face.

Daniel Garcia tied a belt across Kingston's neck and dragged him. Chris Jericho applied the Walls of Jericho on Moxley at the top of the timekeeper's table, but it soon collapsed. Jon Moxley next took out Jericho with a Top Rope Suicida. Bryan Danielson brawled with Jake Hager, battering him with kicks.

Hager retaliated by dropping Danielson with a Supex on the floor. Jon Moxley unhooked all the turnbuckles and began beating down Jericho with them. Backstage, Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia continued brawling. Santana & Ortiz were brawling with Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker among the crowd. Santana & Ortiz climbed a ladder, from where they jumped onto Parker and Daddy Magic.

Hager, Bryan Danielson, Moxley, and Jericho were now inside the ring as they unleashed a flurry of punches on each other. Danielson and Moxley hammered elbow strikes on Jericho and Hager, respectively. Eddie Kingston walked down the entrance ramp, pouring petrol all over Jericho, accidentally spilling it on Danielson, leading to both coming to blows.

Chris Jericho recovered and took out Kingston with a Judas Effect. Le Champion then attacked Danielson with the turnbuckle, but the latter kicked out. The American Dragon began fighting Jericho and Jake Hager single-handedly.

Danielson took out Hager and Jericho with Running Knees, but the Le Champion somehow kicked out. Bryan Danielson then unleashed a series of kicks on Chris Jericho. Jake Hager appeared from behind and took out Danielson. While Jericho applied the Walls of Jericho, Hager wrapped the turnbuckle around Bryan Danielson, forcing him to pass out.

Result: Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Blackpool Combat Club, Proud & Powerful, and Eddie Kingston at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - A +

Backstage, Andrade El Idolo introduced his brother and former ROH World Champion Rush as his newest ally in All Elite Wrestling. Dante Martin stepped up as the next challenger to Scorpio Sky's TNT Title in another segment on AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

Jurassic Express (C) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing 2022.

Things quickly became chaotic in this match at Double or Nothing 2022, with all three sides brawling on the outside. Back inside the ring, Strickland fought off Ricky Starks, who soon tagged in Powerhouse Hobbs. Swerve Strickland tagged in Keith Lee, with the two behemoths coming to blows.

Next, Jungle Boy was the legal man in, as he took out Strickland with dual Suicide Dives. However, when he was about to execute the third one, Keith Lee caught him in mid-air and smashed him across Luchasaurus' back. Inside the ring, Powerhouse Hobbs and Starks continued to brutalize Jungle Boy.

Moments later, Swerve Strickland was tagged in. He executed a stunning Moonsault on the outside, taking out Team Taz and Jurassic Express. The Limitless One and Strickland were about to go for their finisher, but Hobbs countered and dropped Swerve Strickland from the top rope.

Luchasaurus attempted a Chokeslam on Powerhouse Hobbs, but the latter got away just in time. Moments later, Hobbs joined hands with Keith Lee to take out Luchasaurus with a Chokeslam. The former NXT Champion then tossed Hobbs out and delivered a dive to take out all the performers. Luchasaurus and Keith Lee were trading blows back in the ring, but Powerhouse Hobbs came out of nowhere and took them out with Neckbreakers.

Hobbs took out Christian Cage on the outside, which allowed Starks to capitalize and hit Spear on Jungle Boy, but the latter kicked out. Powerhouse Hobbs dropped Luchasaurus with a Spinebuster. Keith Lee and Strickland almost won after taking down Starks with a Powerbomb-Stomp combo, but Hobbs made the save.

Ricky Starks used his FTW Championship to take out Keith Lee. Just as he entered the ring with the title, Christian Cage pulled him out. This allowed Jurassic Express to hit their finisher to retain their AEW Tag Team Championship.

Result: Jurassic Express defeated Team Taz and Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - A -

Hangman Page (C) vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022

The crowd was split between Page and Punk. Both exchanged brutal chops, selling their animosity perfectly. Despite CM Punk's best efforts to slow down the match's pace, Hangman Page was relentless with his strikes and chops.

The Second City Saint finally managed to gain control of the match, dropping the AEW World Champion with back-to-back slams. The action spilled to the outside, where Page sent Punk crashing into the ring barricade. Back inside the ring, Hangman Page hit a rolling elbow on Punk, knocking him out.

The majority of the fans started booing Hangman Page as he continued his assault on The Straight Edge Superstar. Page took the position to execute the Buckshot Lariat, but Punk tackled it successfully. On the outside, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy hit a Powerbomb on the ring apron, followed by a Flying Lariat.

Both performers were now on the top rope, where CM Punk dropped Hangman Page with a superplex. The former WWE Champion next hit a Springboard Lariat and came close to hitting the GTS. The AEW Champion delivered an Orihara Moonsault on Punk on the outside.

CM Punk countered a Buckshot Lariat attempt from Hangman Page, turning it into a Sharpshooter. Punk hit his own Buckshot Lariat on Page, albeit a botched one, as he almost fell to his knees. Hangman Page next dropped The Second City Saint with a Powerbomb and a Jedi for a very close count.

Page signaled at delivering the GTS, but CM Punk countered it with a Roundhouse Kick. However, Hangman Page quickly recovered, and hit a GTS out of nowhere for another close count. Both men were now down on their knees, exchanging elbow strikes. The action spilled to the outside again, where Page sent Punk crashing into the timekeeper's table.

Back inside the ring, Hangman Page attempted the Buckshot Lariat, but CM Punk caught him just in time, bringing him into the position for GTS. However, Page's leg accidentally hit the referee, who was now down and out.

Hangman Page picked up his AEW World Title and was about to hit Punk with it but decided not to. Just then, Page went for the Buckshot Lariat, but CM Punk countered it and hit the GTS to win the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022

Result: CM Punk defeated Hangman Page to win the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022

Grade - A

Double or Nothing 2022 was a typically great offering from AEW, though it can be argued the show was bloated and should have been cut short by at least an hour. That said, all the matches on the card were impressive, with the main event between CM Punk and Hangman Page for the AEW World Title and the Anarchy in the Arena matches standing out the most.

Grade - A -

