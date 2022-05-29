Potential rumor killer on MJF's flight booking before AEW Double or Nothing

MJF has caused quite a stir ahead of AEW Double or Nothing after no-showing for the promotion's fan event. According to reports, Friedman's flight from Las Vegas was initially thought to have been confirmed. However, it now seems that the booking was never made, to begin with, as per Bryan Alvarez.

The controversy began when Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported that The Salt of the Earth failed to show up at an AEW fan event. He was scheduled for a meet-and-greet from 12:45 am to 2:15 pm alongside fellow superstars.

In the wake of the situation, Bryan Alvarez took to Twitter to note that the plane ticket was never purchased for MJF.

"At this point I feel pretty confident in saying I do not believe a plane ticket was ever purchased," Alvarez Tweeted.

In response to both Sapp and Alvarez, many fans are scoffing at the event and calling it a "work." However, past reports have suggested that the former Pinnacle leader isn't happy with his current contract. Hence, the recent rumors could be legitimate to some extent.

Sean Ross Sapp still believes that MJF's flight was indeed booked

In response to Alvarez, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful yet again insisted that the star's ticket was booked and that the flight took off without him.

"I saw physical evidence to the contrary, which was later verified by multiple outlets independently. There was one purchased. By who I don't know," - Sapp Tweeted.

Both men are accredited sources and are most likely speaking to real insiders. However, until AEW Double or Nothing takes place, fans will simply have to speculate and hope that MJF shows up for his match against Wardlow.

