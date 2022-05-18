MJF reportedly not the only star frustrated with AEW

AEW might just not be all sunshine and flowers, as a recent report from The Flagship Wrestling Podcast suggests a few stars are unhappy with the company.

A recent report via Fightful Select noted that MJF is allegedly "frustrated" with his current All Elite Wrestling deal. The star has always flaunted the idea that there will be a bidding war between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon to sign him to their promotion in 2024.

According to an inside source who spoke to Flagship Wrestling, the backstage situation in AEW is "chaotic" and "lacking structure." The frustrated locker room member additionally added that match finishes and angles are often unknown until matches begin. Redundant finishes and angles were also brought up as a concern.

The source continued to note that while the backstage situation in AEW is chaotic, it's not believed to be as bad as WWE. Vince McMahon allegedly rewrites entire episodes of RAW on the day of the show, something Tony Khan took a shot at.

Regardless of any backstage issues the promotion might have, Dynamite and Rampage continue to be generally well-received by fans. The story is currently still developing as no representative from AEW has stepped forward to admit or deny the claims.

Booker T believes that the size of AEW's roster could be leading to stars like MJF being unsatisfied

All Elite Wrestling boasts a roster of over 100 signed wrestlers, even after recently losing a handful of stars after their contracts expired. However, with only around three hours of television per week, many stars disappear from television for weeks.

In the most recent episode of Booker T's Hall of Fame Podcast, the legend touched on the size of the promotion's roster.

"They are trying to get a lot of guys on the show and highlight as many things that they possibly can. A lot of the things get lost in the shuffle of course. [Tony Khan] is doing a great thing. Is that a recipe for success? It's there to be seen," Booker noted. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

With a roster the size of All Elite Wrestling's, it could be likely that there are a handful of disgruntled employees. Time will tell if the source cited by Flagship Wrestling is to be believed or not.

Edited by Prem Deshpande