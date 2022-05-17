"What were you doing all weekend" - AEW President Tony Khan seemingly fires shots at WWE for ripping up scripts

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about how prepared he likes to be for his weekly shows. He mentioned that isn't the case with a "TV show on Monday," which might be a reference to WWE's flagship show, RAW.

Over the years, several reports have come out of WWE tearing up the scripts for Monday Night Raw just hours before the show. The entire show was allegedly rewritten on multiple occasions.

Khan spoke of these changes during an interview with Forbes. He stated how hard he worked over the weekend to ensure that AEW programming is good and ready to go.

“To be honest, when I hear about somebody going in, and they have a TV show on Monday that they rip up. My first thought is, ‘what were you doing all weekend?’ Because I work my a** off on the weekends,” he claimed. “I have to come in with a plan for Wednesday, and Friday night, I want to make sure Dynamite’s great, and Rampage." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @realmmarshall1 I was literally up until 6am this morning with QT putting together formats for next week. Given his training at the Nightmare Factory + his wrestling commitments, on top of all of the work he does in the office, I think he’s probably the hardest working person in this business. @realmmarshall1 I was literally up until 6am this morning with QT putting together formats for next week. Given his training at the Nightmare Factory + his wrestling commitments, on top of all of the work he does in the office, I think he’s probably the hardest working person in this business.

Tony Khan speaks about how he runs AEW

In the same interview with Forbes, Tony Khan discussed how he handles all things AEW. He stated that he tries to make the show logical and compelling and lays emphasis on keeping the stories going. He also stated that he does not like to control each and every word that is spoken by his talent on the programs.

“I do try to make the shows compelling, and also logical,” he said. “I think that’s also one of the challenges, because a lot of times people come to you with ideas, and it’s hard because everyone has got their own approaches and their own philosophies. But, there’s a tone to the show. So, I really just want people to go out and make the points, and keep the stories going. I’m not so autocratic that I want to control every word somebody says on television. I think that’s also why some of our interviews, our storytelling in promos are really strong, I believe.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tony Khan currently has his second pay-per-view of the year, AEW Double or Nothing, on the horizon. It will be interesting to see what plans he has in store for the show.

