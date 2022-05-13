MJF reportedly "frustrated" with his current AEW contract; major update on his future

MJF and AEW have reportedly struggled to find common ground in recent contract discussions. His current deal runs through to 2024.

As reported by Fightful Select in April, Tony Khan and MJF had heated discussions that proved to frustrate all involved for a variety of reasons. MJF was said to be unhappy with the pay of his current deal, and it was reported that the discussions did nothing to appease the Long Islander.

Tony Khan, however, reportedly had greater concern when Friedman did an interview with Ariel Helwani without informing him or AEW's PR team. The pair were said to have talked their issues through in the weeks following; however, MJF is said to have remained unfulfilled with the talks.

Fightful Select is now reporting that MJF's constant WWE teases may not be entirely done in character.

There have been open-ended discussions surrounding a possible AEW contract extension for the 26-year-old. However, the reports once more suggest that the current situation has left TK and MJF more distant than they were prior to discussions.

MJF is now described as leaning towards departing AEW when his contract expires. Time is on Tony Khan's side, however, as two years still remain on Friedman's deal. Whether current talks are limited to an extension or involve renegotiations is unclear as of this writing.

MJF has agreed to face Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing

Amid his contract negotiations, MJF has a Double or Nothing clash to prepare for. He will finally face off with his former bodyguard Wardlow.

The Long Islander and Mr. Mayhem agreed to the terms of their match during last night's episode of Dynamite. As stipulated by Friedman in his hometown, Wardlow will receive 10 belt lashes and participate in a steel cage match to secure his opportunity at the Vegas event.

The belt lashes are a signature condition for MJF to impart upon his rivals. Fans may remember the time he made Cody Rhodes endure them when he himself wanted a match with Friedman.

The cage match will pit Wardlow against Shawn Spears, with MJF serving as the special guest referee.

Should Wardlow defeat his rival at Double or Nothing, he will get a release from his bodyguard contract, allowing him to officially sign with All Elite Wrestling. However, if the Wardog loses, then he will never be able to sign a contract with AEW.

