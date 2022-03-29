Tony Khan involved in "heated discussion" with MJF after recent interview - Reports

According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW President Tony Khan and MJF were involved in a "heated discussion" following the Salt of the Earth's recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, MJF didn't hold back on any topic. He was especially candid when it came to his contractual situation, as he stated that he loves the WWE product and executives and would keep his options open when his contract expires in 2024.

The Fightful Select report noted that Tony Khan was not happy that one of his top stars set up the interview without notifying AEW's PR team. The report concluded by stating that the subject matter of the interview was not an issue for the AEW boss.

Max has been clear about his stance regarding his free agency for a long time. The subject was used during his feud against CM Punk as well when the Second City Saint claimed that AEW would be just fine without him.

MJF opened up about Tony Khan trying to extend his AEW contract

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is arguably the best heel in the business right now. It's not surprising that Tony Khan would want to tie him down for a long time. When asked about it, MJF didn't give a direct response but hinted that Tony Khan is trying to ensure his "heaviest hitter" sticks around.

"I'm not gonna get into that, but I'm sure you can imagine that. Tony Khan is a billionaire. Tony Khan is a very intelligent man. Tony Khan's doing everything he can to make sure that his heaviest hitter's sticking around." (42:40-42:59)

2024 will be a very interesting year for professional wrestling. A number of stars from both top companies will see their contracts expire. The former MLW star's contractual situation will undoubtedly dominate the headlines and fans will wait with bated breath to see where the Salt of the Earth lands.

