"Doing everything he can" - Top AEW star reveals if Tony Khan is trying to extend his contract

AEW star MJF is one of the hottest topics in professional wrestling at the moment. He has made his feelings regarding his contractual status loud and clear, and he believes Tony Khan is doing everything in his power to retain his "heaviest hitters."

MJF's contract with AEW is set to expire in 2024. His growth as a performer over the last couple of years has been nothing sort of sensational and it can be argued that he's the best heel in the business.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly high on the former MLW star and will no doubt look to secure the Salt of the Earth's signature once his AEW contract is up in another two years.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, MJF spoke about his contractual situation. The 3-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner was asked if Tony Khan has approached him about extending his contract, to which he replied in a rather curt manner.

"I'm not gonna get into that, but I'm sure you can imagine that. Tony Khan is a billionaire. Tony Khan is a very intelligent man. Tony Khan's doing everything he can to make sure that his heaviest hitters sticking around." (42:40-42:59)

AEW star MJF shares his thoughts on WWE

MJF was also asked about the current state of affairs in WWE. The Salt of the Earth was full of praise for the competitors, stating that all three WWE shows are doing great:

“See I think WWE is doing great, I love everything WWE’s doing," said MJF. "I just think we’re [AEW] fresh, we have fresh faces people haven’t seen before. I just think everything that Bruce Pritchard and Vince [McMahon] are putting out there is absolutely incredible, I love it. I love NXT 2.0, I love RAW, I love Smackdown, I love what Roman [Reigns] is doing, I think Roman’s putting out some great work. Paul Heyman... fellow member of the tribe absolutely killing it, sorry what’s going on with Brock [Lesnar], you deserve better than that. I think they’re putting out a great product.” [31:17-31:44]

MJF is one of the very few wrestlers who maintains his character outside the ring as well. His comments are on-brand for his character and once his contract expires, his next destination will be interesting to watch.

