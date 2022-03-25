AEW's MJF gives his honest thoughts on the state of WWE

Top AEW star MJF has had his say on the current state of affairs in WWE. He shared his belief that WWE is doing great and specifically commended Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has openly discussed is contract situation in recent months, as he has made it clear that he will be a free agent in 2024. The Salt of the Earth continues to state that he'll sign with the company that offers him the most money.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, MJF gave his honest opinion on what his potential future employers are currently doing on their TV shows. He argued that WWE is putting out an excellent product; The Salt of the Earth went on to say that he loves everything about it.

“See I think WWE is doing great, I love everything WWE’s doing," said MJF. "I just think we’re fresh [AEW], we have fresh faces people haven’t seen before. I just think everything that Bruce Pritchard and Vince [McMahon] are putting out there is absolutely incredible, I love it. I love NXT 2.0, I love Raw, I love Smackdown, I love what Roman [Reigns] is doing, I think Roman’s putting out some great work. Paul Heyman... fellow member of the tribe absolutely killing it, sorry what’s going on with Brock [Lesnar], you deserve better than that. I think they’re putting out a great product.” [31:17-31:44]

MJF had the last laugh on AEW Dynamite

The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner recently broke his silence for the first time since he cost his business associate Wardlow the AEW TNT Championship. Despite the two men still being financially tied together, it's clear that both men have nothing but disdain for each other.

This week on AEW Dynamite, tensions boiled over when Wardlow was dragged out of the arena and AEW itself by security. The Salt of the Earth later pointed out Wardlow's absence on the official AEW roster page. For now, it seems like his employer has stayed true to his word and removed the powerhouse from the company.

