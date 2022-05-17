"I am not going to sit here and look down on Tony Khan" - Booker T shares his honest thoughts on AEW's roster size

WWE Legend Booker T recently shared his thoughts on AEW having a bloated roster. He states that it may or may not be a recipe for success.

Tony Khan recently signed many new stars including Keith Lee, Shane Strickland, Toni Storm, reDRagon and many more. This has led some wrestling fans to make the argument that AEW is signing more talent than it needs.

Speaking about the situation on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker stated that he does not look down on Tony Khan for what he is doing. He spoke about how Khan is providing a platform for wrestlers to be in the mainstream and highlighted Thunder Rosa as an example of the same.

"They are trying to get a lot of guys on the show and highlight as many things that they possibly can. A lot of the things get lost in the shuffle of course. I am not going to sit here and look down on Tony Khan. He signed a bunch of independent guys who never would have had an opportunity to work at a grand scale. Thunder Rosa is the champion, not too long ago she was wrestling at Reality of Wrestling. So for someone like Thunder to get that shot to be on mainstream TV and to be called the World Champion, it's awesome. He is doing a great thing. Is that a recipe for success? It's there to be seen" [1:09:20-1:11:31]

Booker T praised AEW star MJF

On the same edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T also spoke about MJF and his current contract situation. He recommends that The Salt of the Earth keep "making noise". He added that if he had a wrestler like MJF, he would lock him down as quickly as possible.

"If I had a kid like MJF and you know, I knew I was gonna be locking this kid in and you know, he was making noise like that. I think I would just tell him to keep talking, just do what you do man, just whatever you want to do."

MJF currently still has two years left on his AEW contract. It remains to be seen what The Salt of the Earth will decide to do in 2024 as he is one of Tony Khan's most popular stars.

